Tata IPL 2022 CSK vs DC Live Streaming: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Coverage, venue, date, timing

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings had their playoffs hopes dashed in their last contest against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Chennai-based franchise will be hoping to salvage their campaign and win their remaining games when they encounter a confident Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals are currently placed fifth in the points table, with 10 points in 10 games. They come into this match after their 21-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last outing. The Rishabh Pant-lead team need to be wary of Chennai. While MS Dhoni's side is all but out of contention, they would still want to spoil the party of several other teams.

Barring David Warner, none of other Delhi batters have been as consistent. Time has come for captain Rishabh Pant and Mitchell Marsh to convert starts into substantial scores. The form of Rovman Powell will give them a lot of confidence heading into this match.

When will the Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals match be played?

The CSK vs DC IPL 2022 match will take place on 8 May.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals match be held?

The CSK vs DC IPL 2022 match will be held at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals match start?

The CSK vs DC IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch CSK vs DC IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The CSK vs DC IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The CSK vs DC match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the CSK vs DC IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (Captain), Ravindra Jadeja Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Dwaine Pretorius, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

