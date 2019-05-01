The cricketing world first came to know about Tamim Iqbal's exceptional talent when he came down the crease against Zaheer Khan and hit him over the deep mid-wicket fence for a huge six during Bangladesh's famous victory over India in the 2007 World Cup. He was just 17 at that time. And now at the age of 30, the southpaw is gearing up to play his fourth 50-over World Cup.

Tamim comes from a cricketing family. He is the younger brother of Bangladesh international Nafis Iqbal Khan and nephew of former Bangladesh skipper Akram Khan.

Early in his career, Tamim was regarded one of those typical sub-continental opening batsmen, who likes to take the game to the opposition early in his innings. Even at times, he was termed as a rash batsman against the new ball. But with age and experience, he has improved his game and currently being considered as one of the stalwarts of Bangladesh batting across formats.

In both Test and ODI formats, Tamim currently averages more than 35 and has a total of 21 (nine in Tests 11 in ODIs and 1 in the T20Is) international centuries.

In white-ball cricket, especially in the 50-over format in the past 2-3 years, Tamim has improved his consistency. These days, he tries to bat long and anchor the innings. Going forward in the upcoming World Cup in England, Bangladesh are banking heavily on him to provide solidity at the top.

Just before the last World Cup in 2015, Tamim was diagnosed with grade one tear on his left knee. He underwent a surgery in Australia and recovered in time before the start of the tournament. However, he didn't have a great time in the middle, as he only managed only 154 runs in six knocks. Considering that, this time in the World Cup, Tamim would like to compensate and put up a strong show for his team.

In English conditions, against the swinging ball, openers are always needed to be on their toes and Bangladesh are lucky to have an experienced campaigner like Tamim to do the job. He has excellent record in England and this time if he can bat out the initial six-seven overs, the job becomes much easier for the rest of the batting unit.

