Tamil Nadu Premier League players approached by unknown persons on WhatsApp; BCCI initiates inquiry into corruption claims
There have been reports of an unknown person approaching some of the players during the league and the players then complained to the ACU
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 8 wickets
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 151 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 70 runs
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 25 runs
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs ZIM Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 3 wickets
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS England beat Australia by 135 runs
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 SCO vs NED - Sep 16th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Sep 17th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 USA vs NAM - Sep 17th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs ZIM - Sep 18th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 17th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 19th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW vs JPNW - Sep 19th, 2019, 06:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG vs MAN - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ vs BEN - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TN vs RAJ - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Kashmir issue LIVE updates: Article 370 was 'greatest human rights violation', claims BJP's Jitendra Singh
-
Unpacking Amit Shah's Hindi Divas comment: 'Himperialism' is characteristic of BJP's empire-building ambitions
-
Donald Trump’s threat in response to drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil plant raises regional tensions with Iran
-
Real estate sector mess: Realtors desperately seeking govt aid, but are paying price for holding rates too high, too long
-
Congress gets shot in the arm ahead of Haryana Assembly election as Independent MLA, 4 INLD leaders join party
-
Haryana to implement NRC, announces Manohar Lal Khattar; govt seeks support of ex-HC judge HS Bhalla
-
Richa Chadha on Section 375, criticism about the film, and stretching her acting muscles
-
An orchard in the hills: At Himachal's Thanedhar Estate, lessons in apple picking and history
-
Sourabh Verma, Lakshya Sen lead Indian badminton's glory day as shuttlers bag five titles in Sunday bonanza
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
New Delhi: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has initiated an enquiry over the alleged corruption in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), Anti Corruption Unit's (ACU) chief Ajeet Singh confirmed on Monday.
The captains of the franchises along with TNCA President N Srinivasan and India ODI and T20I captain MS Dhoni (4th from right). Photo Courtesy: TNPL via Twitter.
There have been reports of an unknown person approaching some of the players during the league and the players then complained to the ACU to deal with the matter.
"Yes, some of the players have approached us and based on their statements, we have initiated an enquiry. We have also recorded their statement on how and when they received messages from the unknown person."
"Actually, there was a WhatsApp message that was sent by some unknown people and then the players approached the ACU."
It can be anyone but we are sure that there is no international player involved," Ajeet Singh told ANI.
The TNPL has become an annual event and it features star players like Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay and Dinesh Karthik.
The matches are centred around the Chepauk Cricket Stadium in Chennai. The tournament was initially inaugurated by former India skipper and current Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni.
Updated Date:
Sep 16, 2019 12:19:20 IST
Also See
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019: R Ashwin, Vijay Shankar named in Tamil Nadu's probables list for upcoming tournament
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019: Dinesh Karthik to lead strong Tamil Nadu squad comprising Vijay Shankar, Murali Vijay
BCCI issues show-cause notice to Dinesh Karthik for attending Caribbean Premier League promotional event