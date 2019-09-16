First Cricket
Tamil Nadu Premier League players approached by unknown persons on WhatsApp; BCCI initiates inquiry into corruption claims

There have been reports of an unknown person approaching some of the players during the league and the players then complained to the ACU

Asian News International, Sep 16, 2019 12:19:20 IST

New Delhi: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has initiated an enquiry over the alleged corruption in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), Anti Corruption Unit's (ACU) chief Ajeet Singh confirmed on Monday.

The captains of the franchises along with TNCA President N Srinivasan and India ODI and T20I captain MS Dhoni (4th from right). Photo Courtesy: TNPL via Twitter.

There have been reports of an unknown person approaching some of the players during the league and the players then complained to the ACU to deal with the matter.

"Yes, some of the players have approached us and based on their statements, we have initiated an enquiry. We have also recorded their statement on how and when they received messages from the unknown person."

"Actually, there was a WhatsApp message that was sent by some unknown people and then the players approached the ACU."

It can be anyone but we are sure that there is no international player involved," Ajeet Singh told ANI.

The TNPL has become an annual event and it features star players like Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay and Dinesh Karthik.

The matches are centred around the Chepauk Cricket Stadium in Chennai. The tournament was initially inaugurated by former India skipper and current Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni.

