First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Pentangular T20I Series in Oman | Match 10 Oct 10, 2019
OMA vs NEP
Oman beat Nepal by 6 wickets
Pentangular T20I Series in Oman | Match 9 Oct 10, 2019
NED vs HK
Netherlands beat Hong Kong by 37 runs
JER in QAT Oct 11, 2019
QAT vs JER
West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
Freedom Trophy Oct 19, 2019
IND vs SA
JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Tamil Nadu, Haryana among eight state units barred from attending BCCI's Annual General Meeting

Eight state units out of the 38 were on Thursday barred from attending the BCCI Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on 23 October due to non-compliance in their amended constitutions.

Press Trust of India, Oct 10, 2019 21:55:22 IST

New Delhi: Eight state units out of the 38 were on Thursday barred from attending the BCCI Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on 23 October due to non-compliance in their amended constitutions.

The picture on who will be attending the AGM became clear after BCCI electoral officer N Gopalaswami released the final electoral roll.

Tamil Nadu, Haryana among eight state units barred from attending BCCIs Annual General Meeting

Representational image. AFP

Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Maharashtra, Railways, Services and Association of Indian Universities will not have any voting rights in case there is an election during the scheduled AGM.

The three government institutions were barred as they failed to form a players' association.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is the nominated representative from Cricket Association of Bengal, a body which he is heading. Mohammad Azharuddin, another former India captain, will be representing the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

Rajat Sharma (Delhi), Jay Shah (Saurashtra), Arun Singh Dhumal (Himachal Pradesh) and Brijesh Patel (Karnataka) are among the other nominated representatives.

Most of the barred state unites are likely to challenge the decision in court and that could put the AGM in jeopardy.

Tamil Nadu, which is under the control of former BCCI president N Srinivasan, was supposed to be represented by its secretary SS Ramasaamy while Haryana, under the rule of outgoing treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry, was set to be represented by Mrinal Ojha.

The TNCA, which recently elected Srinivasan's daughter Rupa Gurunath, had 21 violations in their amended Constitution, including non-compliance in age cap (over 70 years), tenure of cooling off period being a few major ones.

Even after they complied with a few later on, they didn't adhere to the major reforms and had taken a tough stand that it is not in CoA's authority to debar any state unit as their job is to merely file status report on compliance. Haryana and Maharashtra also toed the same line.

Updated Date: Oct 10, 2019 21:55:22 IST

Tags : BCCI, BCCI AGM, BCCI Annual General Meeting, Haryana, India, N Srinivasan, N. Gopalaswami, SportsTracker, Tamil Nadu, TNCA

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all