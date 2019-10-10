Tamil Nadu, Haryana among eight state units barred from attending BCCI's Annual General Meeting
Eight state units out of the 38 were on Thursday barred from attending the BCCI Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on 23 October due to non-compliance in their amended constitutions.
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA Live Now
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs JHA Chhattisgarh beat Jharkhand by 7 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs KAR Karnataka beat Mumbai by 9 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AND Vs HYD Hyderabad beat Andhra by 7 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MIZ Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Mizoram by 10 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BEN Vs TRI Bengal beat Tripura by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SER Vs RAJ Rajasthan beat Services by 48 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 8 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 110 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 157 runs
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs NEP Oman beat Nepal by 6 wickets
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 NED Vs HK Netherlands beat Hong Kong by 37 runs
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 20 runs
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 13 runs
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT vs JER - Oct 11th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 19th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Oct 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Oct 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAN vs AP - Oct 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG vs SIK - Oct 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 UTT vs MEG - Oct 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Debt-ridden Pakistan government hands free rein of Gwadar Port to China, country to army chief
-
Delhi Police's EOW arrests former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh, three others in alleged fraud case
-
Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: Marathas happy with BJP's quota move in Marathwada, cite decreasing farm income
-
Kashmir's rich apple harvest comes as unexpectedly sweet news for Centre, arrivals pick up at Azadpur mandi
-
The Sky Is Pink movie review: Priyanka Chopra's restraint defines a moving, uncommonly calm take on grief
-
Donald Trump adds legal muscle to defence against impeachment, lashes out at whistleblower as Joe Biden calls for inquiry
-
Delhi That Was: Photos by Raghu Rai, Madan Mahatta, Habib Rahman hold a prism to the past
-
Pop culture has reduced OCD to quirks and punchlines, making a mockery of those who live with the condition
-
World Women's Boxing Championship 2019: Mary Kom secures record eighth medal; Manju Rani, Jamuna Boro, Lovlina Borgohain enter semis
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
New Delhi: Eight state units out of the 38 were on Thursday barred from attending the BCCI Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on 23 October due to non-compliance in their amended constitutions.
The picture on who will be attending the AGM became clear after BCCI electoral officer N Gopalaswami released the final electoral roll.
Representational image. AFP
Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Maharashtra, Railways, Services and Association of Indian Universities will not have any voting rights in case there is an election during the scheduled AGM.
The three government institutions were barred as they failed to form a players' association.
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is the nominated representative from Cricket Association of Bengal, a body which he is heading. Mohammad Azharuddin, another former India captain, will be representing the Hyderabad Cricket Association.
Rajat Sharma (Delhi), Jay Shah (Saurashtra), Arun Singh Dhumal (Himachal Pradesh) and Brijesh Patel (Karnataka) are among the other nominated representatives.
Most of the barred state unites are likely to challenge the decision in court and that could put the AGM in jeopardy.
Tamil Nadu, which is under the control of former BCCI president N Srinivasan, was supposed to be represented by its secretary SS Ramasaamy while Haryana, under the rule of outgoing treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry, was set to be represented by Mrinal Ojha.
The TNCA, which recently elected Srinivasan's daughter Rupa Gurunath, had 21 violations in their amended Constitution, including non-compliance in age cap (over 70 years), tenure of cooling off period being a few major ones.
Even after they complied with a few later on, they didn't adhere to the major reforms and had taken a tough stand that it is not in CoA's authority to debar any state unit as their job is to merely file status report on compliance. Haryana and Maharashtra also toed the same line.
Updated Date:
Oct 10, 2019 21:55:22 IST
Also See
TNCA questions CoA's authority in its reply to show-cause notice over failure to amend constitution
State associations of Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra barred from BCCI Annual General Meeting over failure to amend constitutions
COA considers TNCA's new constitution as 'non compliant', urges board to take corrective measures by 4 October