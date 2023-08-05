Riyan Parag had a productive run for East Zone at the Deodhar Trophy 2023 recently. With 354 runs from five matches, he was the highest-getter, had the most sixes (23) and ended as the sixth-highest wicket-taker (11); He won the ‘Player of the Tournament award.

However, he struggled for runs in IPL 2023 just a couple of months ago – Rajasthan Royals even dropped him from their playing XI.

During the IPL this season, he was seen having a chat with India’s great batter and his idol, Virat Kohli, a picture of which he still carries as his WhatsApp display picture. Kohli had given the 21-year-old some advice, which he briefly recollected in an interview with The Indian Express.

“He told me ‘something that has worked for half a year cannot be wrong after a few failures. What happens in the IPL is that the tournament goes on so fast that after failing in two games, you start to question yourself. Everyone makes mistakes and I have made tons of them. Two-three games don’t go your way and you feel (the need) to change your process and work ethic,” Parag said.

Kohli asked the youngster to look at the phase as a reality check, a bad phase but also suggested sticking to his own process rather than doubting.

“It was him telling me that ‘take the reality check and accept that this is a bad phase but it doesn’t mean that you need to change the process that has been working for you’,” he added.

The youngster has already seen both the highs and lows in his short career. While he started out on a high in the 2018 U-19 World Cup, which India won. Parag was eventually picked up by Rajasthan Royals at the IPL 2019 player auction for Rs 20 lakh, and has gone onto become an integral part of the setup. However, in IPL 2023, all Parag could manage were 78 runs from seven matches.

Besides his game, he has also attracted criticism for various other things. And that doesn’t sit well with him.

“People have a problem with me chewing gum. If my collar is up that’s a problem. I celebrate after taking a catch that’s a problem. They have a problem with me gaming and playing golf in my off time,” he said. “I have an idea why people hate me. There is a rulebook about how you should play cricket. The T-shirt should be tucked in, the collar should be down, give respect to everyone, don’t sledge anyone, and I am completely the opposite.”