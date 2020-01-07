Tai Tzu Ying excited about joining Bengaluru Raptors for Premier Badminton League, looks forward to clash against PV Sindhu
World No 2 shuttler Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei finds the format of the Premier Badminton League exciting as she looks forward to locking swords against India's PV Sindhu in the cash-rich tournament.
Chennai: World No 2 shuttler Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei finds the format of the Premier Badminton League exciting as she looks forward to locking swords against India's PV Sindhu in the cash-rich tournament.
File image of Tai Tzu Ying. AFP
Asian Games gold medallist Tai Tzu — playing for Bengaluru Raptors — is one of the top global stars taking part in the PBL season 5 which begins in January with a match between Sindhu's Hyderabad Hunters and Chennai Superstarz.
"I had a great time playing in PBL last time. The format of the league is very exciting and that is why I like to play in the league. I am very excited to join the Bengaluru Raptors team for the PBL season 5," said Tai Tzu.
"I hope lot of fans will come to the stadiums to watch the matches and my fans around the world will follow it on TV and online. I look forward to playing against all teams, especially against PV Sindhu," added the former World No 1 women's singles shuttler from Chinese Taipei.
Sindhu' Hyderabad Hunters and Tai Tzu's Bengaluru Raptors can meet each other on 31 January in the third leg in Hyderabad.
Tai Tzu has a favourable career head-to-head record against World No 6 Sindhu, having won 11 of the 16 matches between the two. But the Indian had beaten Tai Tzu in the quarter-final of the World Championships before eventually winning the tournament.
PBL 5 will be played here for the first five days before it moves to Lucknow on 25 January, followed by seven days of badminton extravaganza in Hyderabad while the semi-finals and the grand finale will be staged in Bangalore.
The 21-day event will witness 24 ties being played with seven teams — Awadhe Warriors, Bengaluru Raptors, Mumbai Rockets, Hyderabad Hunters, Chennai Superstarz, North Eastern Warriors and Pune 7 Aces — slugging it out for a prize purse of Rs 6 crore in four cities.
The fifth edition of the league will see competition of the highest level as five Olympic medallists and 15 World Championships medallists will be taking part.
Updated Date:
Jan 07, 2020 19:54:27 IST
