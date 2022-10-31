Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was not amused and took a rather aggressive stand against Amit Mishra’s “Stay Strong” comment on Babar Azam’s form.

Babar Azam has faced multiple failures in the ongoing T20 World Cup and has not been able to score anything substantial for his side in the three games they have played.

Babar also faced a lean form in the Asia Cup in September 2022. Former India spinner Amit Mishra made a sarcastic tweet on Babar’s form, “This too shall pass. Stay Strong @babarazam258.”

This too shall pass. Stay strong @babarazam258. 🙏🏽 — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) October 30, 2022

The tweet sounded sarcastic as Babar Azam had made a similar tweet for Virat Kohli during the latter’s lean patch ahead of the Asia Cup. Since then, Kohli has been in extraordinary form and seemed to have regained his earlier best.

Shahid Afridi was not happy with Mishra’s tweet and expressed himself while talking to Samaa TV. The anchor started the conversation with a strong reaction to Mishra’s tweet, as he stated that while Babar showed big heart, ‘a player named Amit Mishra is making fun of it’.

Shahid Afridi responded, “Ye jo aap naam le rahe hain Amit Mishra, ye bhi India se khela hua hai. Ye spinner tha ki batsman tha? (This name you’re taking, Amit Mishra, he has also played for India. Was he a spinner or a batsman?)”

After the anchor confirmed that he was a spinner, Afridi said, “Koi baat nahi. Chalein aage. This too shall pass. (Don’t worry. Let’s move on).”

