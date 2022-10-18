The much-awaited T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan is set to take place on 23 October in Melbourne and ahead of the blockbuster match, WWE and Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson, who is commonly known by the name of “The Rock”, on Tuesday stepped in to increase the hype around the highly-anticipated clash between the arch-rivals.

The Rock has been promoting his movie Black Adam in India and shared his excitement regarding the tournament’s greatest cricket rivalry.

In a video posted on Star Sports Twitter, The Rock said, “When the greatest rivals collide, the world will stand still. This is more than a just a cricket match. It is time for India vs Pakistan.”

Notably, both Pakistan and India last faced one another twice in the T20 Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE, winning one match each.

Also, Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets in Dubai last year at T20 World Cup 2021. It was Pakistan’s first-ever victory against the Men in Blue in a World Cup match. Hence, India will eye revenge when they take on the Babar Azam-led side on Sunday.

Talking about the preparations of both the teams, India defeated Australia by six runs in a thrilling warm-up game on Monday, while Pakistan were outclassed by England in their warm-up match later in the day.

India will now take on New Zealand in their second practice game, while Pakistan will clash with Afghanistan in their last warm-up match. Both the games will take place on 19 October.