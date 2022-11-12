As India look to recover from the disappointment of T20 World Cup semifinal exit, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar blasted the BCCI’s workload management approach for the Indian team saying such is not the case during the Indian Premier League.

A comparison has been drawn in Indian players’ performances for the national team and for their IPL franchises since the embarrassing 10-wicket loss to England in T20 World Cup on Thursday.

BCCI selectors have already decided to rest captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul for the upcoming New Zealand tour and this didn’t sit down well with Gavaskar, who wondered why none of the players are asking for workload management during IPL.

“Changes will be there. Jab aap World Cup me jeet nahi sakte, changes honge. (When you can’t win World Cup, there will be changes.) The team for New Zealand has changes. But everytime we talk about this ‘workload’, why does it only happen when they play for India?” Gavaskar asked on Aaj Tak.

“You play in whole season of IPL, travel from one place to other. You don’t get tired there? Is there no workload? Only when you play for India, especially when you have to tour a non-glamorous country, you remember workload? This is wrong,” Gavaskar further said.

Gavaskar felt Indian players are too pampered and if they are struggling to deal with workload then they must waive off the match fee they get from BCCI.

“Workload aur fitness saath me nahi ho sakte. (If you’re fit, how does workload come into picture?) Stop pampering the players. You’re being picked in team, you’re being paid a retainer fee. If you can’t play because of workload, waive off the retainer fee too,” said Gavaskar.

“Don’t play a match, and lose your retainer fee. Many players will then forget workload and come to play. FICA had said the same thing. When IPL came, everyone forgot workload. Selection committee needs to decide on the changes, but you need to send out a strong message),” said the former India captain.

