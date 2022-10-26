T20 World Cup: When Ireland left England stunned for the third time

Ireland registered victory over England, as they defeated their European neighbours by 5 runs via DLS method in the rain-affected Super 12 encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The match was played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. It was the first time Ireland defeated England in the history of T20 cricket.

Batting first, Ireland registered 157. As Englishmen crept closer to the runs required, the Irish luck smiled. Rain forced an early finish with the English being five runs behind the par score. At the loss of five wickets, England were 105 in 14.3 overs, when Ireland were announced victorious.

Ireland vs England, 3rd ODI, Ireland’s tour of England

Previously, Ireland has defeated England twice, both in ODI matches. In 2020, during Ireland’s tour of England, the Irish men managed to register an emphatic win against the host in their backyard in the third ODI of the series. Riding on Paul Stirling’s sensational knock of 142 runs and their skipper – Andrew Balbirnie’s impressive century, Ireland emerged victorious. Stirling and Balbirnie had a match-defining partnership of 214 runs that proved to be the highlight of the run chase.

Also, how can we forget the stunning cameos by Harry Tector and Kevin O’ Brien? The duo kept their nerves under control and made sure to get their team over the line without further hiccups.

Ireland vs England, World Cup 2011

Do you remember the 2011 World Cup? Yes, of course, India won the tournament after 28 years. However, this is not what we are talking about. In one of the clashes – on March 02, 2011 – Ireland pulled off an unthinkable. They chased down a mammoth target of 327, defeating England for the first time. In the match, Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien smashed the fastest-ever century in World Cup history to take down the three-time finalist.