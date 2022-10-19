With four days to go for the all-special India vs Pakistan match at the T20 World Cup, Team India captain Rohit Sharma said they want to feel the atmosphere at the game, to be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground on 23 October, while addressing what will hold the key for them in the Super 12 clash.

T20 World Cup Home | Schedule | Results | Points Table | T20 World Cup News | Photos

“It is always a blockbuster. People want to come out and watch,” Rohit Sharma told BCCI website. “We want to feel the atmosphere, but at the same time, we want to enjoy cricket too. It is exciting for the fans in the stadium as well for those who are watching from home.”

While addressing the pressure aspect of the match, the 35-year-old captain said remaining calm and composed individually during such a match will hold the key to getting the desired result.

From leading India for the first time in ICC World Cup to the team’s approach in the #T20WorldCup ! 👌 👌 💬 💬 In conversation with #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45! Full interview 🎥 🔽https://t.co/e2mbadvCnU pic.twitter.com/fKONFhKdga — BCCI (@BCCI) October 19, 2022

“As players, we know it is a big game, but we want to keep ourselves relaxed and focus on what we need to do as individuals. That is going to be the key for us. If individuals can keep themselves calm and composed during the game, we will get the result that we are looking for,” Rohit added.

It has been 11 years since India won a World Cup and 15 years since a T20 world title and Rohit said thinking about the semi-final or final already won’t do them any favour as his team is focussing on a one-match-at-a-time approach.

“It’s been a while since we won the World Cup. Obviously, the motive and the thought process is to win the tournament. We know we have to do a lot of things right to get there. So it’s one step at a time for us. We can think too far ahead. We can’t think about semis and finals right now. We have to focus on one team at a time and do our best and prepare for that. Our focus will be to prepare well against each team and make sure that we move in the right direction,” he said.

b>Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.