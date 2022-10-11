‘Catches win matches’, they say, as the old saying goes. More so, in the T20 format in cricket where it is said to be more of a batsman’s game. However, amidst all the big-hitting and the big scores by batters of a respective team, it’s those eye-catching catches that change the complexion of a contest, staying true to the old saying.

The T20 World Cup, the 2022 edition of which begins on 16 October in Australia, has witnessed a lot of exhilarating, breathtaking catches by fielders over the years, and one can expect more of the same when the tournament begins in less than a week’s time.

With the 2022 T20 World Cup around the corner, let’s take a look at some of the spectacular catches the tournament has produced:

Dinesh Karthik, India vs South Africa, 2007 World T20

India were playing South Africa in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup (then World T20) in 2007in Durban. India had posted 153/5 from 20 overs, and South Africa were looking to chase down a target of 154.

The Proteas lost Herschelle Gibbs at the start of the second over of the chase, and just three balls later, then skipper Graeme Smith was the second to depart, with RP Singh getting the crucial wicket.

It was a wide, swinging ball from RP Singh, and the ball flew off the outside edge of Smith’s bat. Dinesh Karthik, the fielder standing at gully region, came up with a flying effort to his left side, and successfully completed the catch with both hands.

India eventually won the contest by 37 runs.

AB de Villiers, South Africa vs Pakistan, 2012 T20 World Cup

AB de Villiers shone with the gloves during the 2012 T20 World Cup, and one of the most spectacular catches of the tournament came when AB de Villiers sealed the dismissal of Pakistan’s Imran Nazir.

Nazir was facing Steyn and he attempted a pull shot. Wicketkeeper De Villiers was standing on the backfoot and rushed forward to claim the catch.

However, Pakistan eventually won the contest by two wickets after having chased down a target of 134 with two balls to spare.

Kyle Coetzer, Scotland vs South Africa, 2009 T20 World Cup

Scotland’s Kyle Coetzer pulled off a blinder against South Africa, as the Scots got rid of Mark Boucher during their World T20 contest in 2009.

#OnThisDay in 2009, Kyle Coetzer took a blinder to dismiss Mark Boucher in Scotland’s ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup match against South Africa 🙌 Do you remember a better catch from that tournament? pic.twitter.com/jO4o1W78B3 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) June 7, 2020

Boucher looked to clear long-on but Coetzer pulled off a stunner while falling backwards, sticking his right hand out for the catch.

South Africa posted 211/5, but Scotland failed to chase the total down, eventually being bowled out for 81.

Michael Leask, Scotland vs Zimbabwe, 2016 T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe’s Richmond Mutumbami was the victim of a spectacular catch from Scotland’s Michael Leask, when the two teams faced off at the 2016 T20 World Cup.

While Leask initially failed to hold on to the ball, the ball lobbed towards the boundary line, and Leask’s reflexes helped him stretch his arm and complete the catch the second time.



Kevin O’Brien, Ireland vs Namibia, 2021 T20 World Cup

Kevin O-Brien pulled off a brilliant catch when Ireland faced Namibia at the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Watch the dismissal here

Zane Green was the batter on strike, and O’Brien sealed a smart catch at mid-on, courtesy Green mistiming the drive. The mistimed drive eventually made window for O’Brien to backpedal and complete a great catch.

However, O’Brien’s efforts went in vain as Namibia chased down a target of 126 with eight wickets to spare.