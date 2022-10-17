T20 World Cup warm-up NZ vs SA Highlights: South Africa annihilate New Zealand by 9 wickets

Result: South Africa won the match by 9 wickets, chasing a target of 99 in 11.2 overs.

Playing XI

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee

Toss | South Africa have won the toss and opted to field first.

The practice games have some bigger names playing today as compared to the Round 1 games being played in Hobart.

South Africa face New Zealand to try and test their combinations before the official matches start at the end of the week.

South Africa were competitive but lost to India in the three-match series. Their formidable fast bowlers have looked casual on the field. And they will want their batting to fire – especially skipper Temba Bavuma to get into the thick of runs before they play their first super 12 stage match.

New Zealand have had similar fortunes in recent times, losing the tri-nation series final against Pakistan just a couple of days back in their own backyard.

The Kiwis will want their top order to fire and put pressure on the opposition up front.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.