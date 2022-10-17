Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  T20 World Cup warm-up NZ vs SA Highlights: South Africa annihilate New Zealand by 9 wickets

Cricket

New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

New Zealand Vs South Africa At Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 17 October, 2022

17 October, 2022
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Match Ended
New Zealand

New Zealand

98/10 (17.1 ov)

Match 10
South Africa

South Africa

100/1 (11.2 ov)

South Africa beat New Zealand by 9 wickets

New Zealand South Africa
98/10 (17.1 ov) - R/R 5.71 100/1 (11.2 ov) - R/R 8.82

Match Ended

South Africa beat New Zealand by 9 wickets

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Rilee Rossouw not out 54 32 9 1
Aiden Markram not out 16 12 0 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Current Partnership Last Wicket 66/1 (6.5)

0 (0) R/R: 0

Reeza Hendricks 27(24) S.R (112.5)

c Glenn Phillips b Ish Sodhi

New Zealand vs South Africa Highlights, T20 World Cup warm-up: New Zealand have lost three wickets as Wayne Parnell troubles the Kiwi batters.

New Zealand vs South Africa Highlights. Blackcaps/ Twitter

Result: South Africa won the match by 9 wickets, chasing a target of 99 in 11.2 overs.

Playing XI

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee

Toss | South Africa have won the toss and opted to field first.

The practice games have some bigger names playing today as compared to the Round 1 games being played in Hobart.

South Africa face New Zealand to try and test their combinations before the official matches start at the end of the week.

South Africa were competitive but lost to India in the three-match series. Their formidable fast bowlers have looked casual on the field. And they will want their batting to fire – especially skipper Temba Bavuma to get into the thick of runs before they play their first super 12 stage match.

New Zealand have had similar fortunes in recent times, losing the tri-nation series final against Pakistan just a couple of days back in their own backyard.

The Kiwis will want their top order to fire and put pressure on the opposition up front.

Updated Date: October 17, 2022 12:24:51 IST

