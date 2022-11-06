Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli takes a sharp diving catch off first ball of Zimbabwe innings; watch video

Cricket

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli takes a sharp diving catch off first ball of Zimbabwe innings; watch video

Virat Kohli has been in an electric form in the field along with his excellent form with the bat and completed 50 catches in T20 Internationals.

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli takes a sharp diving catch off first ball of Zimbabwe innings; watch video

Virat Kohli reacts after taking a catch to dismiss Wesley Madhevere at the MCG. AP

Virat Kohli took a blinder catch on the first ball of the Zimbabwe innings and helped Bhuvneshwar Kumar bag the first wicket for India.

Bhuvneshwar bowled a good length delivery, quite short of a driving length, and swinging away from Wesley Madhevere, but he still went for a drive through the covers.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

Kohli was stationed at short covers and dived to his right to take a fine diving catch. He was delighted with the catch and had a cheeky look on his face after taking the catch.

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

With that catch, Kohli completed 50 catches in T20 Internationals.

Zimbabwe were reduced to 0/1 on the first ball itself in a mammoth run chase of 187. If Zimbabwe fail to win the match, they will not have automatic qualification in the next T20 World Cup.

Earlier India posted 186 in the first innings on the back of KL Rahul’s 51 and Suryakumar Yadav’s blistering 61 of 25 deliveries.

Kohli was off to a good start but was holed in the deep, trying to take over Sean Williams in the 12th over.

India had already qualified for the semi-finals earlier in the day once South Africa lost to the Netherlands.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: November 06, 2022 16:03:51 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli reveals what Suryakumar Yadav tells him when they are batting together
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli reveals what Suryakumar Yadav tells him when they are batting together

During the recent white-ball series against Australia, Kohli played second fiddle with Suryakumar turning the aggressor.

India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli, a blessing for cricket, captain and coach
First Cricket News

India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli, a blessing for cricket, captain and coach

The king never left. In a scenario where it was on the verge of impossible, only one man – possibly in the world – who could have brought India to this juncture. Virat Kohli. There never will be another.

T20 World Cup: ‘I practice the same shots’, says Suryakumar Yadav after his blistering knock against Zimbabwe
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup: ‘I practice the same shots’, says Suryakumar Yadav after his blistering knock against Zimbabwe

Suryakumar Yadav is now the second-highest scorer in the 2022 T20 World Cup with 225 runs from five matches.