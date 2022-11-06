Virat Kohli has been in an electric form in the field along with his excellent form with the bat and completed 50 catches in T20 Internationals.
Virat Kohli took a blinder catch on the first ball of the Zimbabwe innings and helped Bhuvneshwar Kumar bag the first wicket for India.
Bhuvneshwar bowled a good length delivery, quite short of a driving length, and swinging away from Wesley Madhevere, but he still went for a drive through the covers.
Kohli was stationed at short covers and dived to his right to take a fine diving catch. He was delighted with the catch and had a cheeky look on his face after taking the catch.
With that catch, Kohli completed 50 catches in T20 Internationals.
Zimbabwe were reduced to 0/1 on the first ball itself in a mammoth run chase of 187. If Zimbabwe fail to win the match, they will not have automatic qualification in the next T20 World Cup.
Earlier India posted 186 in the first innings on the back of KL Rahul’s 51 and Suryakumar Yadav’s blistering 61 of 25 deliveries.
Kohli was off to a good start but was holed in the deep, trying to take over Sean Williams in the 12th over.
India had already qualified for the semi-finals earlier in the day once South Africa lost to the Netherlands.
During the recent white-ball series against Australia, Kohli played second fiddle with Suryakumar turning the aggressor.
The king never left. In a scenario where it was on the verge of impossible, only one man – possibly in the world – who could have brought India to this juncture. Virat Kohli. There never will be another.
Suryakumar Yadav is now the second-highest scorer in the 2022 T20 World Cup with 225 runs from five matches.