T20 World Cup UAE vs NED LIVE scores and updates: UAE face Netherlands in a clash of equals

Toss | UAE have won the toss and elected to bat first.

The UAE will look to continue their dominance over Netherlands in ICC events as the two associate nations lock horns in the second match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Geelong.

The Group A match is being played right after the tournament opener between group favourites Sri Lanka and African minnows Namibia, which witnessed a major upset.

And after Namibia’s heroics, the group has been left wide open as UAE and Netherlands will look to capitalise on the result of the previous match.

UAE have a new and colourful journey. It will be interesting to see if they can do perform in a colourful manner.

