T20 World Cup Top Moments: Kohli's masterful 82 against Australia that single-handedly carried India into semis

An all-important, must-win scenario for India to qualify for the semi-finals and the big man yet again steps up. Virat Kohli arrived at his ideal No 3 spot after India lost Shikhar Dhawan early in the chase of 161 to beat Australia and get into the semis.

Hazlewood sent an outside the off stump line delivery to Kohli, who played it with an angled bat and missed the connection. That channel has been his worry over the years. But this was a time when Kohli adjusted quickly to the line. He was hungrier than ever for runs and it showed. It was as if he had some formula working in his head all the time. On this occasion too, he found a solution. The next ball from Hazlewood was again on the off stump, shaping in, Kohli leaned forward and had his head right over the ball, he waited and then whipped it away on the leg side. A boundary to start with.

It was a sign of things to come. This was no ordinary batting. It reflected on Kohli's hunger, eagerness to score runs and the skills to do that. What began was a fine T20 innings, one of the best knocks of his career, not only in this format, but across the multiple formats. The occasion and the opponent made it even bigger. The control and speed made Kohli look larger than life.

The next ball Hazlewood planted the go-to ploy to get Kohli off track. Same outside the off stump line, Kohli pushed at it but was in control, connected well and the ball raced away for a second consecutive boundary off his blade.

Then the runs suddenly dried and the boundaries were hard to come by as India lost wickets at regular intervals. Kohli was dealing in singles. With a little partnership coming up between him and Yuvraj Singh for the third wicket, Kohli dropped guard and started attacking again.

It was the second ball of Maxwell's second over, he bowled on off stump, Kohli stepped out and played a loft, the timing was not as good as he would have liked but it still had legs to go across the ropes at long off. This was the year when Kohli's work in gyms and on raising fitness levels was beginning to show on his batting. He could always run faster but he no more wanted to be just a boundary-hitter but aimed to clear ropes as well. In many interviews before, Kohli had spoken of how he wanted to strengthen his wrists and forearms to play those flicks and lofts for six as he was no Chris Gayle or Kieron Pollard who could hit sixes for fun.

The fact that Kohli mistimed this shot and it still went for a maximum was a result of his sheer hardwork. The results of his efforts put outside the field were there to be seen.

Soon, Yuvraj departed and in came MS Dhoni, with whom Kohli likes to bat. The pair like to run hard between the wickets and they soon started converting singles into doubles.

By then, Kohli had entered the Zen-like mode where he found gaps, even if not for boundaries but for doubles and singles, and got superb control over his shot selection. There were some swats, pulls, lofted drives, cover drives and even square cuts.

With India still needing 39 off the last 18 balls, the match was still far from being over. And it is here that Kohli unleashed his last act.

James Faulkner bowled the 18th. The first ball, from round the wicket, Faulkner tried to cramp Kohli for room, but Kohli created space by slightly pressing behind and swatted it for four to square leg boundary. Next ball, Faulkner went fuller on the off stump and here Kohli played an impossible shot and made it look very easy as he cut it on the full through point for another boundary.

The third ball: Faulkner saw Kohli step out, he banged it short, but Kohli went on with his shot, a lofted drive. He mis-timed it but it still had power behind it. The long off fielder watched it sail over his head for six. There were five more runs scored off singles and doubles in the over.

The 19th over was bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile. He started off with a dot. The second ball was similar to that of Faulker's second ball in the last over, fuller but slightly outside off stump, Kohli played a similar shot, driving it through square for four runs. Balance and hand-eye coordination at its best.

NCN went shorter next as expected and Kohli pulled him for four more. He then bowled a length ball, Kohli stepped out and played a lofted drive over extra cover for another boundary. Three in three now and the game was all but done.

The last ball was a gift, right in Kohli's arc for a cover drive and he hit it so hard, the cover fielder had no chance as the ball reached the ropes at speed of a bullet.

With just four required off the last over, Dhoni finished off the game on just the first ball and India entered the semi-finals where they played West Indies. The six-hitting powerhouse Windies beat India to get into the final and eventually lifted the trophy for the second time.

What made this a classic knock (82 off 51) was that it was not a slam bang innings. Kohli performed theater on a single screen and enthralled everyone. There were no scoops, ramp shots or switch hits. Every stroke was out of textbook and yet very impactful, so much so that it took India to the knockouts.

India did not manage to win their second cup but Kohli's knock is etched in memory of everyone who saw it happen live. It was as a batting of the highest caliber, with a genius going about his job with finesse and a touch of class. It would be right to say that Kohli bossed it, and he showed it through his gestures as well. This no-fear Kohli is who India would like to see again when the second stage of the T20 World Cup 2021 begins.