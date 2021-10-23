T20 World Cup Top Moments: India claim inaugural title after Misbah's scoop falls in Sreesanth's hands

For any cricket tournament, having just one India versus Pakistan match is a marketing bounty. But the inaugural ICC World T20 event in 2007 saw two contests between the Asian arch-rivals.

The first match was decided by a bowl out after scores were tied. The second clash between the two came in the final, just 10 days later.

This time too, India batted first at the Wanderers, and, riding on Gautam Gambhir’s 75-run knock and a quickfire 30 from Rohit Sharma, posted a total of 157/5.

Pakistan were shaky throughout the match, and at one point needed 54 runs for victory in four overs. But that was when Misbah-ul-Haq took over, heaving three deliveries from Harbhajan Singh for towering sixes.

With one over left, Pakistan needed 13. Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni handed the ball to Joginder Sharma. The Haryana seamer started the most decisive over of his career with a wide ball, but immediately atoned with a dot. He then conceded a six on the second delivery. Pakistan needed six runs to claim a famous title with four deliveries left. But had only one wicket remaining.

Still, with Misbah on strike, the odds were in favour of the team in green.

As Joginder bowled the third delivery of his over, Misbah moved to the off-side, and attempted a scoop shot to fine leg. Unfortunately for him, he didn’t connect as well as he would have liked and the ball looped over to short fine leg where it landed in the welcoming palms of S Sreesanth just at the edge of the circle.

The image of Sreesanth claiming that catch was a defining one.