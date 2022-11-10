Top knocks from openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler powered England to an emphatic 10-wicket win over India in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Australia at Adelaide on Thursday.

With this, the final between England and Pakistan is set.

Chasing 169, England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales gave their side a powerful start. Both were dealing in fours and sixes from the get-go. India did not get to have a dominating powerplay with the ball as both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh were smashed around mercilessly.

England breached the 50-run mark in just 4.5 overs. At the end of the powerplay in six overs, England was at 63/0, with Hales (33*) and Buttler (28*) at the crease.

Hales soon brought up his half-century in just 28 balls.

At the end of 10 overs, England was at 98/0, with Hales (57*) and Buttler (37*) at the crease.

England touched the 100-run mark in 10.1 overs.

Earlier, fifties from Virat Kohli (50) and Hardik Pandya (63) had taken India to 168/6. Rohit Sharma (27) got off to a confident start but was dismissed by Chris Jordan in the ninth over, while all KL Rahul could manage were five runs.

Pakistan and England will face off at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the 2022 T20 World Cup Final on Sunday. It was in 1992, when the two countries locked horns at the iconic stadium for the 50-over World Cup final, where Pakistan were crowned champions after winning the final by 22 runs.

Here are some reactions to England reaching the T20 World Cup final:

Heartbreak for India but must congratulate @englandcricket for a clinical show on the big day and also on making the finals. Well played 👏🏽 #INDvENG #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Yr4gyv7B1o — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 10, 2022

To the MCG in style 🤩 England make it to their second Men's #T20WorldCup final in three editions 🙌 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/llz20I6nRe — ICC (@ICC) November 10, 2022

Alex and Buttler were outstanding today. Congratulations England on reaching finals, you guys played better cricket today. Hard luck team India, it was a tough day at the office today. #INDvENG #T20WorldCup — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) November 10, 2022

First time a captain has won the toss and then won a T20I at Adelaide Oval, too. #INDvENG #T20WorldCup — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) November 10, 2022

170/0

A figure thats going to disturb for times to come. Tough game India. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 10, 2022

India v Pakistan would have been great but Pakistan will be extremely wary of England. They look scary now as a T20 side. Well done England! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 10, 2022

Just wow 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Steven Finn (@finnysteve) November 10, 2022

As one-sided as they get. India in the bilaterals and league stage seems a different side. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 10, 2022

