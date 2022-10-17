With the much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup 2022 inching closer, both the teams are not leaving any stone unturned in the build-up to the game as players from both sides watched each other’s warm-up games at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday.

While the neigbouring nations are all set to clash on 23 October at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, India took on hosts Australia in the warm-up match at the Gabba on Monday and it was followed by Pakistan vs England practice game in the evening. During India’s thrilling six-run win, thanks to Mohammed Shami’s bowling heroics, Pak captain Babar Azam and pacer Shaheen Afridi were spotted in the stand while other Men in Green members were also seen later.



Also, later during the evening’s encounter, the entire Indian team was spotted witnessing the rain-hit game that their arch-rivals lost by six wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin was the only Indian player who stayed till the end of the Pakistan-England game.

Both teams will play a warm-up game each before their imminent face-off as Pakistan will take on Afghanistan while India will be up against New Zealand. Both matches will be played on 19 October with Pakistan playing their match first.

