T20 World Cup: Team India arrive in Brisbane ahead of warm-up fixtures against Australia, New Zealand

Team India landed in Brisbane on Saturday two days before their T20 World Cup warm-up fixture against hosts Australia.

A video posted on the Indian cricket team’s official Instagram account showed the Men in Blue’s journey from the Western Australian city of Perth to Brisbane, on the eastern coast in Queensland.

“Bye bye Perth. We go to Brisbane now,” all-rounder Hardik Pandya said in the clip, which also showed the team checking into their hotel in Brisbane after landing in the city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

India face Australia, who won the tournament for the first time last year in the UAE, in their opening warm-up fixture on Monday. Two days later, they’re up against New Zealand, who reached the final of the tournament for the first time last year, only to get outplayed by Aaron Finch and Co.

The Men in Blue, who are seeking their first ICC title since 2013 after having come close on several occasions in the past nine years, then open their campaign in a blockbuster clash against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 23 October. They’re grouped alongside South Africa and Bangladesh besides two other teams progressing from the qualifying stage.

Team India, who won the inaugural edition in South Africa in 2007 and finished runners-up in Bangladesh seven years later, have had to deal with injury-forced exits along the way.

After star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out due to a knee injury, which he picked up during the Asia Cup in the UAE, Jasprit Bumrah’s exit due to a back stress fracture came as a real blow to the team’s hopes of lifting the winner’s trophy at the MCG on 13 November.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.