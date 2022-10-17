Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav has been giving bowlers a tough time for quite a time now and the Australian attack was no exception in the T20 World Cup warmup match on Monday at the Gabba.

Notably, Suryakumar smashed six fours and a maximum to complete his half-century in 32 deliveries in the final over of the Indian innings. However, he was dismissed on the very next ball in a rather comical fashion, tamely chipping a slower full toss back to Kane Richardson for a simple return catch.

Interestingly, just a delivery before he got out, SKY, as he is popularly referred to, left fans in splits with a savage statement that was caught on the stump mic. After completing his fifty, Suryakumar said “maarne ka mood hi nahi ho raha yaar (Just not in the mood to hit big today, man)”.

Here’s the video of the incident:

Talking about the match, brilliant knocks from KL Rahul and Suryakumar, and a three-wicket haul masterclass by Mohammed Shami helped India inflict a 6 runs defeat on Australia and bundled out the hosts for 180.

For India, Shami bagged a stunning three-wicket haul in the last over while veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped two wickets. For Australia, Aaron Finch played the captain’s knock of 76 runs off 54 while Mitchell Marsh scored 35 off 18.

Earlier, KL Rahul smashed 57 off 33 while Suryakumar Yadav scored 50 off 33 to guide Men in Blue to a total of 186/7.