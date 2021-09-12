Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

T20 World Cup: Shakib Al Hasan confident of Bangladesh's chances in mega event

  • Agence France-Presse
  • September 12th, 2021
  • 13:50:34 IST

Dhaka: All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan says Bangladesh will head to the T20 World Cup later this year full of confidence after series wins against Zimbabwe, Australia and New Zealand.

Bangladesh's Twenty20 side defeated hosts Zimbabwe 2-1 in July, beat Australia 4-1 at home in August and completed a 3-2 series victory against New Zealand in Dhaka on Friday.

"I think we have a good chance in the World Cup. We had a good preparation. The big reason for this is that we won our last three series," Shakib told reporters on Saturday.

"When a team keep winning, carries a winning mentality, they give it the confidence of a different level."

File image of Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. AP

File image of Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. AP

Most matches in the recent series were low-scoring affairs, with Bangladesh's batsmen struggling alongside their visitors on pitches that have come under criticism.

"Everyone is out of form, those who played these nine to 10 matches. Here no one (batsman) did very well," he added.

"We should not count these games to judge our batsmen. I feel a batsman will end his career if he plays 10 to 15 matches here. Everyone is trying, and have the ability to win matches for the country."

Bangladesh are in preliminary Group B with Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman for tournament which will take pace in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in October and November.

Updated Date: September 12, 2021 13:50:34 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

MS Dhoni as mentor for Team India at T20 World Cup: Why it bodes well for Kohli and Co
First Cricket News

MS Dhoni as mentor for Team India at T20 World Cup: Why it bodes well for Kohli and Co

There’s no doubt that Dhoni brings a lot to the table with his experience and his presence in the dressing room will be beneficial for the team.

IPL 2021: Resumption of league in UAE will stand RR in good stead, says Anuj Rawat
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: Resumption of league in UAE will stand RR in good stead, says Anuj Rawat

The 21-year-old played a crucial role on the field for the Royals with three outstanding catches in their 55-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Mushfiqur Rahim not too keen on keeping in T20Is, says Russell Domingo
First Cricket News

Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Mushfiqur Rahim not too keen on keeping in T20Is, says Russell Domingo

The 34-year-old has played in 89 Twenty20 internationals, and only India's MS Dhoni has played more T20 matches as wicketkeeper-batsman.