T20 World Cup: Sam Curran's five-for helps England begin campaign with five-wicket win over Afghanistan
Curran's five-for helped restrict Afghanistan to a modest total of 112, which the former T20 world champions successfully chased down with five wickets and nearly two overs to spare.
-
FirstCricket Staff
-
October 22nd, 2022
-
20:32:35 IST
England seamer Sam Curran holds up the ball after finishing with a match-winning haul of 5/10 against Afghanistan. AP
England captain Jos Buttler leads his team out at the start of the Group 1 clash against Afghanisan in Perth. AP
England’s Liam Livingstone pulls off a blinder at backward point to dismiss Hazratullah Zazai. AP
England seamer Sam Curran holds up the ball after finishing with a match-winning haul of 5/10 against Afghanistan. AP
Afghanistan’s Usman Ghani plays a shot during his run-a-ball innings of 30 against England. AP
Afghanistan legspinner Rashid Khan celebrates after dismissing England’s Harry Brook. AP
Besides his fielding efforts, Liam Livingstone also starred with the bat as he took England to a five-wicket victory over Afghanistan with an unbeaten 29. AP
Updated Date: October 22, 2022 20:32:35 IST
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.