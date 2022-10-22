T20 World Cup: Sam Curran's five-for helps England begin campaign with five-wicket win over Afghanistan

Curran's five-for helped restrict Afghanistan to a modest total of 112, which the former T20 world champions successfully chased down with five wickets and nearly two overs to spare.

FirstCricket Staff

October 22nd, 2022

20:32:35 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.