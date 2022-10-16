An all-round Namibia pulled off an upset for ages after defeating Asia Cup 2022 champions Sri Lanka by 55 runs in their Group A, round one match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at Geelong on Sunday.

This day will be one to remember for Namibia as the win was not a close one by any means, but rather a highly comprehensive one. Be it late death over 68-run stand between Frylinck (44) and Smit (31*) or electric fielding and bowling performances, Namibia outplayed Lankans in every department. Bowlers like David Wiese (2/16), Ben Shikongo (2/22) and Bernard Scholtz (2/18) led the team from the front with the ball.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Namibia’s historic win:

Namibia 🇳🇦 has told the cricketing world today… “Nam” yaad rakhna! 👏🏻 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 16, 2022

The greatest win for Namibia cricket so far. What an afternoon, some of them were in tears. Wow #T20WC #Geelong pic.twitter.com/06UP4HWwhj — Zohaib Hussain (@zeehu) October 16, 2022

ICC did everything they could to bury the opening of the World Cup. Geelong. Qualifiers. Day game. And Namibia just lit it up with their greatest win ever. The little that can. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) October 16, 2022

Namibia make you beat them. They thrive on your mistakes. It makes them more powerful. They’re like a spellcheck AI system. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) October 16, 2022

Namibia players got Emotional after won the match against Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup. Greatest day for Namibia cricket history. pic.twitter.com/ehYc9TZv7y — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 16, 2022

Namibia have done it – one of the most famous victory in the history of Namibian cricket. Defeated Sri Lanka by 55 runs in the opening game of 2022 World Cup. Well played, Namibia! pic.twitter.com/Tvr1lfZk62 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 16, 2022

Chasing 164, a surprise awaited Sri Lanka. Opener Kusal Mendis was dismissed for just 6 by medium-pacer David Wiese in the 2nd over. Ben Shikongo, another medium pacer dismissed Pathum Nissanka (9) and Danushka Gunathilaka (0) on two consecutive deliveries, sending the opposition camp into a panic. Sri Lanka was 21/3 in 3.3 overs.

Dhananjaya de Silva was joined by hard-hitting Bhanuka Rajapaksa and they took Sri Lanka through the remainder of their powerplay safely. SL was at 38/3 in six overs, with Silva (11*) and Rajapaksa (9*) at the crease.

Medium-pace continued its domination in Lanka’s innings as Jan Frylinck joined the party, dismissing Silva for 12 off 11 balls after being caught by Shikongo at deep backward square leg. Sri Lanka was 40/4.

Dasun Shanaka, the skipper joined Rajapaksa and they had to do some heavy repair works. The duo kept the scoreboard ticking and took Sri Lanka halfway through the innings safely. After 10 overs, Sri Lanka was at 72/4, with Rajapaksa (19*) and Shanaka (22*). It seemed Sri Lanka could bounce back in the match.

Just when things looked safe for SL, spinner Bernard Scholtz gave twin jolts to the Asia Cup champions, sending back Rajapaksa (20) and Wanindu Hasaranga (4). Frylinck also got his second wicket of the match, sending back skipper Shanaka for 29 off 23 balls.

The Asia Cup champs looked in a huge trouble, 7 down for just 88 runs in 14 overs. They needed to swing big, but with caution as 76 off 36 balls were needed, with only three wickets in hand.

Pramod Madushan was run out for a duck by Michael van Lingen and wicketkeeper Zane Green. SL sunk to 88/8 and Namibia was just two wickets away from pulling off a huge upset.

Chamika Karunaratne (5) and Dushmantha Chameera (8) gave away their wickets owing to poor shot selection and Namibia pulled off a memorable victory against the recently-crowned Asia Cup champions. SL was bundled out for 108 in 19 overs and lost the game by 55 runs.

Scholtz (2/18) and David Wiese (2/16) were the standout bowlers for Namibia. Shikongo and Frylinck took two wickets. Smit took a wicket too.

Earlier, a late flourish from Jan Frylinck and JJ Smit helped Namibia reach a solid 163/7 against Sri Lanka in their Group A, round one match in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at Simonds Stadium on Sunday.

Namibia displayed some solid intent throughout their innings but it came at cost of their wickets. Sri Lanka had their opponents restricted at 95/6 in 15 overs but Frylinck (44 off 28) and Smit (31* off 16) stitched a 69-run stand to help their side reach a competitive total.