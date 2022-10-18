T20 World Cup: Sachin Tendulkar names his semi-finalists for the tournament

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar named the teams which according to him would feature in the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Tendulkar also said that India have required firepower to go all the way and win the elusive trophy.

‘I would obviously want India to be the champions but my top four would be India, Pakistan, Australia and England’, Sachin Tendulkar said in an interview with Telegraph India.

“India has a very good chance. This team is well-balanced and we have the combination to go out and deliver. In fact, I am quite hopeful of our chances and going the full distance,” he added.

The Master Blaster also said that runners-up of the previous edition, New Zealand, and South Africa are the dark horses in the tournament.

“New Zealand are the dark horse as are South Africa… These are the conditions South Africans get to encounter at home in September-October. They are used to such conditions,” Tendulkar said.

Notably, India, who are coming into this tournament on the back of successive T20I series wins against Australia and South Africa at home, will open their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on 23 October.

The Men in Blue have won the T20 World Cup once in 2007 when they defeated Pakistan in the final of the inaugural edition in Johannesburg.