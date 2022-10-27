T20 World Cup: Rossouw, Nortje help South Africa kickstart campaign with Bangladesh hammering

Rilee Rossouw struck his second T20I century to help South Africa post 205/5 before Anrich Nortje's destructive spell of 4/10 bundled Bangladesh out for a paltry 101.
New Zealand vs South Africa Highlights, T20 World Cup warm-up: New Zealand have lost three wickets as Wayne Parnell troubles the Kiwi batters.
South Africa have had a string of underwhelming results in their tour of India along with a spate of injuries in the build-up to the T20 World Cup in Australia.
South Africa will play their opening game of the World Cup against Zimbabwe on Monday, wherein skipper Temba Bavuma will look to get back in form.