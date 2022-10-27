Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • T20 World Cup: Rossouw, Nortje help South Africa kickstart campaign with Bangladesh hammering

Rilee Rossouw struck his second T20I century to help South Africa post 205/5 before Anrich Nortje's destructive spell of 4/10 bundled Bangladesh out for a paltry 101.

South African southpaw Rilee Rossouw celebrates after completing his second T20I hundred during the T20 World Cup clash against Bangladesh. AP

Bangladesh fans cheer on for the Tigers from the stands at the Sydney Cricket Ground during their T20 World Cup Group 2 match against South Africa. AP

Bangladesh seamer Taskin Ahmed celebrates after dismissing South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma for 2 in the first over of the innings. AP

Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossow have a chat during their mammoth 168-run second-wicket stand. AP

South African southpaw Rilee Rossouw celebrates after completing his second T20I hundred during the T20 World Cup clash against Bangladesh. AP

South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje, who finished the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/10, celebrates the dismissal of Soumya Sarkar with teammates. AP

Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed, the last batter to be dismissed, shakes hands with South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma following the Proteas’ commanding 104-run victory. AP

Updated Date: October 27, 2022 16:38:05 IST

