T20 World Cup: Rossouw, Nortje help South Africa kickstart campaign with Bangladesh hammering

Rilee Rossouw struck his second T20I century to help South Africa post 205/5 before Anrich Nortje's destructive spell of 4/10 bundled Bangladesh out for a paltry 101.

FirstCricket Staff

October 27th, 2022

16:38:05 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.