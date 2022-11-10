India captain Rohit Sharma broke down after the Men in Blue lost to England in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Thursday.

Sitting in the dugout after the defeat, Rohit Sharma had a tear or two in his eyes and was visibly heartbroken with India’s performance in the crunch game. Moments later head coach Rahul Dravid was seen consoling Rohit.

Talking about the match, a thoroughly professional England annihilated an out-of-sync India by 10 wickets to sail into the World Cup final as Alex Hales and Jos Buttler’s relentless hitting mortified Rohit Sharma’s clueless attack.

England seemed to have saved their best for the grand stage as they reduced the semifinal to a lop-sided affair, courtesy of a splendid bowling effort which they complemented with some breathtaking stroke-making.

It was Hardik Pandya (68 off 33 balls), whose fearless hitting took India to 168 for six but it was just about a par-score at the Adelaide Oval.

England captain Buttler (80 not out) set the tone with three boundaries off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s opening over but it was Hales (86 not out off) who butchered the Indian attack into submission.

The target was achieved in just 16 overs as England batting line-up clicked for the first time in the tourney and what a day they chose to bring its A-game to the fore.

Speaking on the loss during the post-match presentation, Rohit said, “”Pretty disappointed how it turned out today. We batted well at the back end to get that score. We were not up to the mark with the ball, we could not turn up today. It is all about handling the pressure in knockout games. All these guys have played enough to understand that. These guys have played under pressure in IPL games, it is all about keeping calm.”

“We were nervy to start with, but you got to give credit to their openers, they played really well. I thought it swung a bit in the first over, but not from the right areas. We know the runs are scored square of the wicket, we were aware about it. When we won the first game, it showed a lot of character. The game against Bangladesh, it was a tricky one. I thought we held our nerve and kept executing our plans. Could not do that today,” added Rohit.