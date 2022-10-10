ICC T20 World Cup is one of the biggest and most exciting spectacles of the sport. The marquee tournament has witnessed some extraordinary bowling performances over the years.

Ahead of the upcoming edition of the tournament in Australia from October 16 to November 13 this year, let us have a look at the top Indian wicket-takers in the history of the T20 World Cup.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is India’s highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup having bagged 26 wickets in 18 matches in the four editions of the multi-nation event he’s participated in since 2012. Ashwin’s bowling average of 15 and economy of 6 are amongst the best in the tournament’s history. He recorded his best of 4/11 in T20 WC in 2014 vs Australia. He is also the 3rd highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is.

Ravindra Jadeja

India’s star all-rounder Jadeja, who has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022, has picked 21 wickets in 22 T20 World Cup matches, which is the 2nd most by any Indian in the T20 World Cup history. The spinner registered his best figures against Scotland in the 2021 T20 World Cup as he clinched 3 wickets by giving away just 15 runs in 4 overs. Jadeja also boasts a superb economy rate of 7.14. in T20 World Cup matches.

Harbhajan Singh

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh snared 16 wickets in 19 matches in the four T20 World Cups he featured in from 2007 to 2012. It was not easy for batters to play Harbhajan and his brilliant economy rate (6.78) is proof of that. Interestingly, the ‘Turbanator’ has bowled the highest number of maiden overs in the history of the T20 World Cup (4).

Irfan Pathan

Former India bowling all-rounder Irfan Pathan has also bagged 16 wickets in T20 World Cups and he registered them in 15 matches. The seamer’s best (3/16) came in the biggest game of all – the 2007 T20 World Cup final vs Pakistan for which he even won the man of the match award.

Ashish Nehra

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra played two T20 World Cups – 2010, 2016 editions, and he bagged 15 wickets in 10 matches at a decent average of 17.93. Left-arm bowler Nehra, who was known for his swing bowling and variations, was also named in the ‘Team of the Tournament’ for the 2016 T20 World Cup by the ICC.

