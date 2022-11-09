Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • T20 World Cup: 'Proud of this team', Twitterati hail Pakistan on reaching final with win over New Zealand

T20 World Cup: 'Proud of this team', Twitterati hail Pakistan on reaching final with win over New Zealand

Chasing 153, Pakistan were off to a fine start. Openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan seemed to be in good touch. The duo took star bowlers Trent Boult and Tim Southee to attack, smashing them for boundaries.

Pakistan players wave to their supporters following the T20 World Cup cricket semifinal between New Zealand and Pakistan in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Pakistan defeated New Zealand by seven wickets. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Star batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan found form at the right moment, smashing key half-centuries to help Pakistan cruise into the final of the ICC T20 World Cup after defeating New Zealand by seven wickets in the first semifinal at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Men in Green will play either India or England in the final of the tournament.

Chasing 153, Pakistan were off to a fine start. Openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan seemed to be in good touch. The duo took star bowlers Trent Boult and Tim Southee to attack, smashing them for boundaries.

The duo brought up their 50-run partnership in just 5.4 overs. At the end of six overs of the powerplay, Pakistan stood at 55/0, with Mohammad Rizwan (28*), Babar Azam (25*).

The duo went onto forge a 105-run stand for the first wicket, but Babar was then dismissed for 53. Rizwan was the next to depart, in the 17th over, but at this time, Pakistan seemed in a comfortable position to win.

And while Pakistan lost Mohammad Harris in the last ball of the 19th over, Iftikhar Ahmed joined Shan Masood in the middle for the final over, and Masood sealed the deal with a lovely straight drive to mid-off, to collect a single, and complete the chase.

Twitterati were proud of Pakistan’s progression to the final of the T20 World Cup. Here’s how the Twitter fraternity reacted:

With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: November 09, 2022 18:03:50 IST

