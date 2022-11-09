Star batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan found form at the right moment, smashing key half-centuries to help Pakistan cruise into the final of the ICC T20 World Cup after defeating New Zealand by seven wickets in the first semifinal at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Men in Green will play either India or England in the final of the tournament.

Chasing 153, Pakistan were off to a fine start. Openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan seemed to be in good touch. The duo took star bowlers Trent Boult and Tim Southee to attack, smashing them for boundaries.

The duo brought up their 50-run partnership in just 5.4 overs. At the end of six overs of the powerplay, Pakistan stood at 55/0, with Mohammad Rizwan (28*), Babar Azam (25*).

The duo went onto forge a 105-run stand for the first wicket, but Babar was then dismissed for 53. Rizwan was the next to depart, in the 17th over, but at this time, Pakistan seemed in a comfortable position to win.

And while Pakistan lost Mohammad Harris in the last ball of the 19th over, Iftikhar Ahmed joined Shan Masood in the middle for the final over, and Masood sealed the deal with a lovely straight drive to mid-off, to collect a single, and complete the chase.

Twitterati were proud of Pakistan’s progression to the final of the T20 World Cup. Here’s how the Twitter fraternity reacted:

Let your success make the noise 😉😎 @babarazam258 The world is too small for jealousy and hate, spread love and support him.

Pakistan Zindabad! 🇵🇰#NZvPAK #T20worldcup pic.twitter.com/kQpRTyEEQc — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) November 9, 2022

CONGRATULATIONS PAKISTAN! 🇵🇰😍

Shabaash boys, our team definitely knows how to win games and hearts 💚#PakistanZindabad #NZvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ttHRLLgeKL — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) November 9, 2022

Cometh the hour, cometh the man! What a knock from Babar Azam in the semi-final clash 👏#T20WorldCup | #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/SGkg5xD18Q — ICC (@ICC) November 9, 2022

What a performance. What a semi final. pic.twitter.com/2EMh0wxyty — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 9, 2022

BAB-RIZ, BAB-RIZ, BAB-RIZ!! 👏🏼⭐

You guys have one again proven to the world why you are among the top ranked batters of the world. Just one step away from the 🏆 now. Well played Team and Mubarak to the entire nation 🇵🇰#NZvPAK #Semifinal — Fawad Alam (@iamfawadalam25) November 9, 2022

Being on the brink of elimination and now the first team to reach the final, Pakistan has come a long way in two weeks time. Proud of this team 🇵🇰 #NzVPak #T20WorldCup #Ownthem pic.twitter.com/rVUHLw9mKA — Javeria Khan (@ImJaveria) November 9, 2022

With inputs from ANI