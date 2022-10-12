Pakistan’s pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi is set to return to the side for the two T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up games against England and Afghanistan, after he missed the Asia Cup in the UAE, the seven-match T20I series against England and the Tri-series currently underway in New Zealand due to a right-knee ligament injury.

Notably, Afridi will join the Babar Azam-led squad in Australia after undergoing a rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Committee.

Meanwhile, Afridi expressed delight at his timely recovery from the knee injury and said, “I am super excited at the prospects of rejoining the national side for the T20 World Cup and playing my part in our Australia campaign. It has been a difficult period for me to be miles away from the game and the team I love the most, and not be part of some grueling and exciting matches.”

“I have been bowling six to eight overs trouble-free for the past 10 days with full run-up and pace. While I have enjoyed bowling and batting in the nets, nothing can replace the feel of the match environment and I can’t wait to be in that setting.”

Shaheen’s match fitness will be assessed by the team management during the two warm-up matches, which are scheduled on October 17 and 19 respectively, following which Pakistan will play arch-rivals India in the blockbuster Super 12 match on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Shaheen Afridi issues subtle warning to rival teams

Shaheen Afridi, who wrecked India in Pakistan’s 10-wicket win against the arch-rivals in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, said that he enjoyed the rehabilitation programme and now he can’t wait to fire thunderbolts.

“It has been a rigorous and challenging rehabilitation program, but I have thoroughly enjoyed it. To be honest, I am feeling fitter than ever before and can’t wait to wear the playing kit and fire a few thunderbolts,” Afridi said, as quoted by a press release from PCB.

It is worth noting that Afridi had departed for London to complete rehabilitation following an injury to the right knee ligament and the young pacer was named in Pakistan’s 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup despite doubts over his fitness.