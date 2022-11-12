Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

T20 World Cup: Pakistan's road to final in the tournament

Pakistan were staring at an early flight back home after back-to-back losses against India and Zimbabwe, but ended up qualifying for the semi-finals on the back of three consecutive wins before beating New Zealand in the semis to reach yet another final.

T20 World Cup: Pakistan's road to final in the tournament

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam bounced back to form in the semi-final against New Zealand, starring in the seven-wicket win with a 42-ball 53. AP

Pakistan began their T20 World Cup campaign by losing a last-ball thriller against India in Melbourne. AFP

One defeat would then lead to another, and Pakistan were left staring at an early flight back home after losing against Zimbabwe. AFP

The Men in Green collected their first points of their campaign with a comfortable six-wicket win against Netherlands. AP

Pakistan would then start believing in their chances by dishing out a clinical win against the then-unbeaten South Africa, beating them by 33 runs in a rain-affected game. AP

After Netherlands’ shock win against South Africa, Pakistan sealed their qualification for the semis with a five-wicket win against Bangladesh in Adelaide. AP

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam bounced back to form in the semi-final against New Zealand, starring in the seven-wicket win with a 42-ball 53. AP

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and his England counterpart Jos Buttler pose with the T20 World Cup in Melbourne ahead of the T20 World Cup final. Image credit: Twitter/@T20WorldCup

Updated Date: November 12, 2022 18:50:36 IST

