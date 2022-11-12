T20 World Cup: Pakistan's road to final in the tournament

Pakistan were staring at an early flight back home after back-to-back losses against India and Zimbabwe, but ended up qualifying for the semi-finals on the back of three consecutive wins before beating New Zealand in the semis to reach yet another final.

FirstCricket Staff

November 12th, 2022

18:50:36 IST

