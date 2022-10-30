T20 World Cup: Pakistan outbowl Netherlands to open account in tournament

The Pakistan bowling department fired as a unit, restricting Netherlands to a below-par 91/9, with the Men in Green later chasing the target down with six wickets and six overs to spare.

FirstCricket Staff

October 30th, 2022

16:43:28 IST

