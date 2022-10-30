Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

T20 World Cup: Pakistan outbowl Netherlands to open account in tournament

The Pakistan bowling department fired as a unit, restricting Netherlands to a below-par 91/9, with the Men in Green later chasing the target down with six wickets and six overs to spare.

Haris Rauf celebrates after dismissing Roelof van der Merwe. AP

Pakistan fans react ahead of their Group 2 clash against Netherlands in Perth. AP

Pakistan players check on Bas de Leede after the Netherlands batter was struck on the face by a Haris Rauf bouncer that left him with a cut under the eye. AP

Haris Rauf celebrates after dismissing Roelof van der Merwe. AP

Tim Pringle is bowled by Mohammad Wasim for 5 during the Pakistan-Netherlands clash. AP

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan plays a lap shot during his knock of 49 against Netherlands in Perth. AP

Netherlands pacer Brandon Glover reacts after dismissing Pakistan batter Shan Masood. AP

Updated Date: October 30, 2022 16:43:28 IST

T20 World Cup: Sikandar Raza the hero as Zimbabwe have last laugh against Pakistan
T20 World Cup: Sikandar Raza the hero as Zimbabwe have last laugh against Pakistan

Check out photos from Zimbabwe's stunning victory over Pakistan at the T20 World Cup Down Under.

T20 World Cup: Marcus Stoinis' record-breaking fifty helps Australia register first points

Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets and registered their first points in the super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup: Rossouw, Nortje help South Africa kickstart campaign with Bangladesh hammering

Rilee Rossouw struck his second T20I century to help South Africa post 205/5 before Anrich Nortje's destructive spell of 4/10 bundled Bangladesh out for a paltry 101.