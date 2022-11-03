Bangladesh’s Nurul Hasan has accused Virat Kohli of “fake fielding” and further added that the incident which happened in the seventh over of Bangladesh’s innings went unnoticed by the on-field umpires.

Litton Das had played one from Axar Patel to the deep off side where Arshdeep Singh was stationed. As Arshdeep threw the ball back to the wicket-keeper’s end, Kohli standing at point – pretended as if he was relaying the throw.

“We all saw that it was a wet ground,” Nurul said. “Eventually, when we talk about these things, there was also a fake throw. It could have been a five-run penalty. That also could have gone our way, but unfortunately, even that didn’t materialise.”

The MCC law, which pertains to unfair play, prohibits “deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of [the] batter”. If an incident is deemed a breach of the law by the comprises then they declare that particular delivery as a dead ball and award the batting team five runs.

Here’s what the MCC law states.

41.5 Deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of batter

41.5.1 … it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batter after the striker has received the ball.

41.5.6 The bowler’s end umpire shall Signal No ball or Wide to the scorers, if applicable, award 5 Penalty runs to the batting side, inform the captain of the fielding side of the reason for this action and as soon as practicable inform the captain of the batting side.

41.5.7 The ball shall not count as one of the over.

41.5.8 Any runs completed by the batters before the offence shall be scored, together with any runs for penalties awarded to either side. Additionally, the run in progress shall be scored whether or not the batters had already crossed at the instant of the offence.

41.5.9 The batters at the wicket shall decide which of them is to face the next delivery.

Talking about the game, Bangladesh at one stage were cruising towards the 185-run target in Adelaide and were 66/0 after 7 overs before rain halted play. They were later given a revised target of 151 in 16 overs but the Shakib Al Hasan-led side fell short of the target and lost the match by 5 runs (D/L Method).

Earlier, India had rode on the fifties from KL Rahul and Virat Kohli to post 184/6 in 20 overs. India now have won three out of the four matches and will play Zimbabwe on Sunday in their last group stage fixture in Melbourne.

