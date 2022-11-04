New Zealand on Friday officially became the first team to qualify for the semifinals of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. The Black Caps first defeated Ireland to put one foot in the semis, however, their place in the next round was confirmed when Australia failed to score 180+ total in their match against Afghanistan which meant that they now stand no chance to get ahead of New Zealand on the basis of net run rate.

Notably, Australia can best finish with a net run-rate of +1.877. While, New Zealand, who have a net run-rate of +2.113, is at the top of the Group 1 with seven points.

Meanwhile, England, Australia, and Sri Lanka are in contention for the remaining one semis berth from Group 1 of the Super 12 stage.

New Zealand become the first team to qualify for the #T20WorldCup 2022 semi-finals 🔥 — ICC (@ICC) November 4, 2022

Earlier in the day, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson hit a quickfire half-century to help his side hammer Ireland by 35 runs.

Williamson’s 35-ball 61 propelled New Zealand to 185-6 and their bowlers kept Ireland down to 150-9 to top Group 1.

Australia, who are currently playing Afghanistan at the same venue, and England can go level on points with New Zealand if they win, but the Black Caps have a far superior net run rate.

“A really good team performance, which was required. We knew what Ireland were capable of, they have played some stunning cricket,” said Williamson.

The captain led from the front, having failed to convert starts in the earlier matches, as New Zealand dominated on a sunny afternoon despite a stunning hat-trick by Ireland fast bowler Joshua Little.

Daryl Mitchell hit an unbeaten 21-ball 31 and put on a key partnership of 60 with Williamson, who was under scrutiny for his slow batting but smashed five fours and three sixes in his 35-ball knock.

Chasing 186 to win, Paul Stirling (37) and Andrew Balbirnie (30) got the Irish off to a flier in their opening partnership of 68 off 49 balls.

The giant-killing Irish team had taken down two-time champions the West Indies in round one and then shocked England in a rain-hit Super 12 clash.

But Balbirnie chopped one onto his stumps off Santner and fellow spinner Ish Sodhi bowled Stirling in the next over to douse Ireland’s hopes as their chase fell apart.

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson returned figures of 3-22 after a double strike in his fourth over. Santner, Sodhi, and fast bowler Tim Southee took two wickets each.

(With AFP inputs)