Watch: New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips enters field in John Cena's entry theme, WWE star reacts

Though the T20 World Cup is almost there, New Zealand have been struggling a bit to find their desired momentum. The Kane Williamson-led side is coming out of a disappointing loss in the recently-concluded tri-series played with Bangladesh and Pakistan on home soil. On 14 October, in the final of the series against Pakistan, the Black Caps endured a 5-wicket defeat.

The side has already reached Australia and started playing warm-up matches, but a bizarre incident from the tri-series final has still been doing rounds across social media. In the viral footage, Kiwi batter Glenn Philips can be seen entering the ground while the iconic ‘John Cena’ entrance theme was playing at the stadium. Notably, on that day, Phillips could not stay longer on the crease and left for the pavilion after scoring 29 runs off 2 deliveries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spark Sport (@sparknzsport)



New Zealand’s television network, Spark Sport shared a clip of the occurrence on their official Instagram and anticipated, “John Cena must be a big Black Caps fan.” As soon as the post surfaced on the internet, numerous John Cena fans marked their presence in the comment section. Since being shared, the clip has earned over 90,000 views on Instagram and more than 17,000 users have liked it so far.

John Cena’s followers unsurprisingly got delighted as they loved the fact that their favourite wrestling star has now become a topic on the cricket ground too. A person noted, “Cool, this needs to happen more often,” while another person said, “Champ is here.” An overwhelmed fan commented, “Cenation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)



The viral video also featured a post from Cena’s personal account as the incident did not go unnoticed by the WWE icon. He uploaded a photograph of Phillips who can be spotted making a victory roar just like Cena. That post has also summoned as many as 2 lakh likes so far.

On Monday, New Zealand played their first warm-up game against South Africa in Australian conditions and suffered a rare batting collapse. The Kiwis were bundled out for just 98 runs on the board. Among the batters, only Martin Guptill and Phillips managed to touch the 20-run mark. As it was quite an easy assignment for the Proteas, the David Miller-steered unit breached the target losing just one wicket.

The world is all geared up for a month-long cricketing action as the ICC T20 World Cup is knocking at the door. Now, while eight teams are battling to make their way to the Super 12 round, others who have already secured their places based on their ICC rankings have been playing preparatory games against each other.