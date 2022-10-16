T20 World Cup: Netherlands come out on top in thriller against UAE

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
India's strength and conditioning coach Paddy Upton took the Indian team on an excursion to Rottnest Island to help the team bond well and feel calm before the T20 World Cup.
Hardik Pandya celebrated his birthday with his India teammates in Perth, Australia, and cut the cake as he turned 29 on Tuesday, October 11.