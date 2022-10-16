Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Sections
More
Shows
rn rn F.Brands

Cricket

T20 World Cup: Netherlands come out on top in thriller against UAE

T20 World Cup: Netherlands come out on top in thriller against UAE

Netherlands defeated the United Arab Emirates by three wickets in a T20 World Cup Group A contest in Geelong on Sunday. AP

UAE won the toss and opted to bat. They were restricted to 111/8 from 20 overs, and Muhammad Waseem’s 41 was the only takeaway from a disappointing batting lineup for UAE. AP

Fred Klaassen finished with figures of 2/13 from four overs. AP

In their chase, Netherlands kept losing wickets at regular intervals, with Max ODowd becoming their top-scorer. AP

UAE’s Chundangapoyil Rizwan celebrates catching out Netherlands’ Bas de Leede during their T20 World Cup Cricket match in Geelong, Australia, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

 

 

 

Updated Date: October 16, 2022 19:05:37 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

T20 World Cup: Team India's day out at Rottnest Island in Perth (in photos)
Photos

T20 World Cup: Team India's day out at Rottnest Island in Perth (in photos)

India's strength and conditioning coach Paddy Upton took the Indian team on an excursion to Rottnest Island to help the team bond well and feel calm before the T20 World Cup.

Inside Hardik Pandya’s birthday celebration with teammates in Australia ahead of T20 World Cup
Photos

Inside Hardik Pandya’s birthday celebration with teammates in Australia ahead of T20 World Cup

Hardik Pandya​ celebrated his birthday with his India teammates in Perth, Australia, and cut the cake as he turned 29 on Tuesday, October 11.

T20 World Cup: Andre Russell's iconic mohawk and other crazy hairstyles from previous editions
Photos

T20 World Cup: Andre Russell's iconic mohawk and other crazy hairstyles from previous editions