Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi announced that he is stepping down as the captain of the national team following their four-run loss to Australia in Adelaide in the Super 12 fixture of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Nabi took to Twitter to announce his resignation and also said that he was not on the same page with the national selectors which ‘which had implications on the team balance’.

“From the last one year, our team’s preparation was not to a level that a captain would want it or needed for a big tournament. Moreover, in some of the last tours, the team manager, selection committee, and I were not on the same page, which had implications on the team balance,” Nabi tweeted.

“Therefore, with due respect, effective immediately, I announce to step down as a captain and will continue to play for my country when the management and team need me…”

“I thank every single one of you from the bottom of my heart who came to the grounds despite matches being affected by the rain and those who supported us worldwide, your love truly means a lot to us. Long live Afghanistan,” he added.

Notably, Nabi-led Afghanistan failed to win even a single game in the ongoing T20 World Cup. They lost three matches out of their five group games, while two of their matches (against New Zealand and Ireland) were washed out.

Nabi led Afghanistan for the first time in 2013. The Afghans won 16 T20Is and 13 ODIs under his captaincy. The seasoned player slammed 601 runs from 28 ODIs and 422 runs from 35 T20Is. Additionally, Nabi scalped 47 wickets while leading the Afghan national team.