T20 World Cup: Mohammad Hafeez lashes out at Pakistan captain Babar Azam after India defeat

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez lashed out at Pakistan captain Babar Azam for his poor captaincy in the nail-biting clash against India, which the Men in Green lost by four wickets on Sunday.

Mohammad Hafeez asserted that Azam has been taking some wrong decisions for three games in a row but his captaincy is like a “sacred cow” that can’t be questioned even after tactical mistakes he made against arch-rivals India in a tense thriller in front of 90,000 fans.

“Babar Azam’s captaincy is like a sacred cow that cannot be criticised. It’s the third consecutive big game that we are seeing flaws in Babar’s captaincy, but we keep hearing that by the time he gets to the age of 32 he will learn. In today’s match, from the seventh over till the 11th over, when India were struggling for even four runs in an over, why did Babar not fulfill the spin quota overs in that time frame,” Hafeez told during a show on Pakistan channel Rahi Cricket.

Notably, India needed 48 runs in the last 3 overs but Babar’s decision to hold back left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz backfired as the left-arm spinner failed to defend 16 runs in the final over, which consisted of a single, double, triple, a wide, a no ball, and a six, as India crossed the finishing line in the last delivery of the match to beat Pakistan for the sixth time in T20 World Cup matches.