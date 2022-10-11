ICC T20 World Cup is one of the biggest and most exciting spectacles of the sport and every player dreams of giving his/her best in the elite tournament. But playing in the final of the T20 World Cup is a different story altogether as players have to not only focus on their performance but also deal with lot of pressure which is created by the expectations of millions of people who expect them to deliver when it matters the most.

Ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia from October 16 to November 13 this year, let us have a look at the players who have not only tackled the pressure of playing in the final of the marquee tournament but also gave a top show to win Player of the Match award in the summit clash of the T20 World Cup.

Irfan Pathan (2007 T20 World Cup)

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan was lethal with the ball in the 2007 T20 World Cup final against arch-rivals Pakistan as he registered impressive figures of 3/16 at Johannesberg to help the Men in Blue win the maiden T20 World Cup title. Irfan bagged the key wickets of Yasir Arafat, Shahid Afridi, and Shoaib Malik to clinch the Man of the Match award in the final.

Shahid Afridi (2009 T20 World Cup)

The final of the 2009 T20 World Cup witnessed Pakistan becoming champions after beating Sri Lanka at Lord’s thanks to a Player of the Match performance from Shahid Afridi, who scored an unbeaten 40-ball 54 again before finishing a neat spell of 1/20 at the ‘Home of Cricket’ to guide Pakistan to an eight-wicket win.

Craig Kieswetter (2010 T20 World Cup)

Former England wicketkeeper-batter Craig Kieswettwer played a match-winning knock of 63 in the 2010 T20 World Cup final against Australia to help his team clinch their maiden T20 World Cup title. Kieswetter scored 49-ball 63, including seven fours and two sixes to help England chase down 148-run target in 17 overs.

Marlon Samuels (2012 T20 World Cup)

A match-winning knock from Marlon Samuels carried West Indies to their first ICC Men’s T20 World Cup crown in Colombo. Playing on a tough wicket, Samuels scored a 56-ball 78 in an innings laced with three fours and a whopping six sixes to guide West Indies to 137/6 against hosts Sri Lanka.

Notably, Sunil Narine claimed 3/9 as the Windies strolled to a 36-run victory to lift their maiden T20 World Cup trophy.

Kumar Sangakkara (2014 T20 World Cup)

India locked horns with neighbours Sri Lanka in the final of the 2014 T20 World Cup and the Men in Blue managed to score mere 130 runs in 20 overs after batting first.

Later, former Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Sangakkara saw his side home with an unbeaten half-century, ensuring 77 from the tournament’s leading run-scorer Virat Kohli turned out to be in vain.

Notably, it was Sangakkara’s last T20I match and he finished it in style by winning Man of the Match award.

Marlon Samuels (2016 T20 World Cup)

Four years after winning his first Player of the Match award in the T20 World Cup final, Samuel once again achieved the feat in 2016 as he smashed an unbeaten 85 runs off 66 deliveries to help West Indies beat England in the final to win their second T20 World Cup.

Mitchell Marsh (2021 T20 World Cup)

The summit clash of the 2012 T20 World Cup between Australia and New Zealand saw the Kiwis set a challenging 173-run target.

However, Aussie all-rounder Mitchel Marsh was up for the challenge. He smashed the very first ball he faced for an enormous six, following that up with consecutive fours to race to 14 off just three balls. Ultimately, Marsh went onto play what proved to be a match-winning knock as the all-rounder accumulated 77 runs in 50 balls to help Australia clinch their maiden T20 World Cup title.