England skipper Jos Buttler has become the highest-run scorer for his country in the T20I format. The batter accomplished this record during his side’s crucial Group 1, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Brisbane.

In the match, Buttler struck a delightful 73 of 47 balls. After disappointing in two matches, England’s star played a vital knock and formed an 81-run stand for the first wicket with Alex Hales (52).

He has overtaken former England captain Eoin Morgan. In 100 matches, Buttler has 2,468 runs at an average of 33.80. He has scored a century and 18 half-centuries in the format. His best score in T20Is is 101*.

Morgan, who retired from international cricket in June this year, had scored 2,458 runs at an average of 28.58 in 107 innings in 115 matches. He scored 14 half-centuries in the format and the best individual score was 91.

Other top England batters in T20I cricket are: Alex Hales (1,940), Dawid Malan (1,748), and Jason Roy (1,522).

Buttler is now among the top 10 run-scorers in T20I cricket. The top five run scorers in format are: Indian star Virat Kohli (3,868), Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (3,809), New Zealand opener Martin Guptill (3,531), Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (3,239) and Irish opener Paul Stirling (3,144).

With this win, England has climbed to the second spot in the points table with five points and two wins in four games. They have lost a match and a match was abandoned due to rains. New Zealand are still at the top with five points, with two wins in four matches. Just like England, they also have endured a loss and one of their matches was abandoned.

Defending champions Australia have slipped down to the third position after England’s win. Though all three have five points each, a better net run rate has ensured that New Zealand and England are ahead.

Electing to bat first, England posted 179/6 in their 20 overs. An 81-run stand for the first wicket between skipper Jos Buttler (73) and Alex Hales (52) proved to be instrumental in posting a competitive total on the board, even though Kiwis bowled better in death overs and put a halt to England’s momentum with some wickets.

Lockie Ferguson was the lead bowler for the Kiwis, taking two wickets. Sodhi, Southee and Santner took a wicket each for the Kiwis.

Chasing 180, Kiwis lost two early wickets for 28 runs, following which Kane Williamson (40) and Phillips (62) had a 91-run stand for the third wicket. But after breaking the stand, England managed to pull back the game slowly.

Phillips’ wicket in the 18th over shifted the tide completely in England’s favour with the New Zealand team required to make 45 runs in the last 15 balls. New Zealand finished at 159/6 and fell short by 20 runs.

Pacers Sam Curran (2/26) and Chris Woakes (2/33) were impressive for England. Ben Stokes and Mark Wood also picked a wicket each.

Buttler’s match-winning 73 earned him the ‘Man of the Match’ award.

Brief Scores: England: 179/6 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 73, Alex Hales 52, Lockie Ferguson 2/45) vs New Zealand 159/6 (Glenn Phillips 62, Kane Williamson 40; Sam Curran 2-26).