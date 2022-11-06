Rohit Sharma was delighted with the dominance India showed over Zimbabwe to win the last group stage match and qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

India crushed Zimbabwe by 71 runs and finished with maximum wins – four – in the super-12 stage across both groups.

‘It was a good all-round performance, something that we were looking for. Before the game, we were qualified but it was important to come out and play the way we wanted to play,” Rohit Sharma said at the post-match presentations.

Rohit didn’t hesitate a bit when asked about Suryakumar Yadav’s blistering performance and oozed out praise for him.

“What he’s doing for the team is remarkable. Playing and taking pressure off batsmen as well – it’s quite important from the team’s perspective. We know his ability and it allows the other guys to take some time as well. The confidence he shows when he bats, the dug-out can be at ease. He’s shown a lot of composure. This is something that we expect from him and he’s gone from strength to strength.”

India confirmed their semi-final match-up against England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Rohit acknowledged the fact that it will be a good challenge against the Three Lions.

“The key for us will be to adjust to the conditions as quickly as possible. We’ve played a game there recently but England will be a good challenge for us. They’ve been playing some good cricket. Two teams going at each other, it’ll be a great contest.

“We don’t want to forget what has got us here, we just need to keep sticking to that and understand what each individual needs to do.

“It’s going to be a high-pressure game. We need to play well. If we do play well there, we have a good game ahead as well. You need to adjust quickly and plan accordingly.”

Rohit also expressed his gratitude to the fans before signing off. “They have been brilliant, coming and watching us. Almost everywhere we’ve gone, we’ve got a full house. We expect nothing less in the semifinal. Hats off to them, on behalf of the team I want to thank them.”

