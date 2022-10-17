Indian star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is going to be key to determining India’s success at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia and the flamboyant cricketer intends to make more than just an impact in the tournament. The 29-year-old cricketer, while speaking during an interview with BCCI, sounded confident of performing well in Australia while revealing his goal for the season.

“My goal this year is to grab a catch which could be one of the best catch(es) of the year,” said Pandya. “God has been kind and my fitness has gone up (since the back surgery), I have been able to spend a lot of time on my fielding as well. For me, fielding has been natural but I always wanted to be exceptional on the field so luckily now with our fielding coach (TK) Diliep sir to work on my fielding, especially getting those difficult ones.”

Pandya stressed that it is important for the team to acclimatise to the Australian conditions as quickly as possible and was thankful to the Indian cricket board (BCCI) for sending the squad to the country 17 days prior to the first game.

“We reached Australia 17 days before the start of the World Cup. This gave us an opportunity to adapt ourselves according to the conditions here. For this, we are thankful to BCCI and team management. Whether you are a bowler or a batsman. The more time you spend in any given situation, the more benefit you will get,” Pandya said.

So far India played three practice matches since arrival — two against Western Australia while facing the hosts on Monday itself in a win — and Pandya scored runs in one of the practice games against the regional team but scored just two against Aaron Finch-led Australia.

Pandya, however, is confident with how he went about his knock in the practice matches.

