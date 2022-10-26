Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

T20 World Cup: Ireland continue giant-killing act by beating neighbours England in rain-hit game

Skipper Andy Balbirnie starred with a 47-ball 62 as Ireland handed England a five-run loss (DLS method) in a rain-interrupted match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to keep their T20 World Cup knockout hopes alive.

Ireland seamer Fionn Hand celebrates after dismissing talismanic England all-rounder Ben Stokes. AP

The Melbourne Cricket Ground staff bring out the covers during a rain-enforced interruption in the England-Ireland T20 World Cup match. AP

Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie top-scored for his side and was later adjudged the Player of the Match for his 47-ball 62 against England. AP

England all-rounder Sam Curran goes airborne while trying to prevent a boundary during the T20 World Cup match against Ireland. AP

England players celebrate Mark Wood’s dismissal of Curtis Campher. AP

England’s Moeen Ali head back to the dugout for what would turn out to be the final rain interruption of the evening. AP

England captain Jos Buttler congratulates his Ireland counterpart Andy Balbirnie after the Irish were declared winners by the umpires using the Duckworth Lewis Stern (DLS) method. AP

Ireland players celebrate with fans at the MCG following their five-run (DLS) win over England in the T20 World Cup. AP

Updated Date: October 26, 2022 16:06:46 IST

