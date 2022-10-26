T20 World Cup: Ireland continue giant-killing act by beating neighbours England in rain-hit game

Skipper Andy Balbirnie starred with a 47-ball 62 as Ireland handed England a five-run loss (DLS method) in a rain-interrupted match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to keep their T20 World Cup knockout hopes alive.

FirstCricket Staff

October 26th, 2022

16:06:46 IST

