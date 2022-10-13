The 2022 T20 World Cup is at an eye-catching distance with the first round starting on 16 October.

The eighth edition of the T20 World Cup will feature 16 teams, and like every other cup, is expected to break multiple records and create several others.

However, there are already interesting records being created besides Sri Lanka’s highest score of 260/6 against Kenya in the inaugural edition and Netherland’s lowest total of 79 when they were bundled out in 15 and a half overs against Sri Lanka in the 2014 edition.

Here are some interesting numbers from all the previous T20 World Cup editions –

Most number of ducks

Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi and Sri Lanka’s Tillakaratne Dilshan have this dubious record of getting out for a duck, the most number of times in T20 World Cups. Both have been dismissed five times for a duck. While Afridi came out to bat in 32 innings, Dilshan reached the dubious number after 34 innings.

The record does not seem to shift names for a considerable period of time, as no other batter from the current squads, apart from Alex Hales – with three ducks – are a part of this list.

Most runs in boundaries

Chris Gayle holds the record for scoring the most runs in boundaries (fours and sixes) in an innings. The Universe Boss achieved this feat in the inaugural edition in 2007, when he hit a blistering 117 of 57 balls against South Africa. He scored 88 runs in boundaries hitting seven 4s (28 runs) and 10 6s (60 runs).

Interestingly, Brendon McCullum has a higher score of 123 than Gayle’s 117, however, he scored 86 runs in boundaries on the occasion.

Most extras in an innings

In another dubious record, West Indies conceded 28 extras – including 23 wides, one no-ball, and four leg byes – to South Africa in a group match in 2007. This is the same match when Gayle scored 117 with 88 boundary runs.

South Africa were set a target of 206, but they chased it down quite comfortably with 14 balls to spare on the back of Herschelle Gibbs’ 90 off 55 balls and West Indies’ gift of 28 extras, as Gayle saw his effort going down fruitless.

Centuries in T20 World Cups

There have been only nine centuries in all seven editions of the multinational event, which is surprisingly a scarce number considering the advent of T20 Cricket and batters inventing new shots and discovering new areas to score runs.

Chris Gayle is the only batter on the list to appear twice. He first hit 117 against South Africa in 2007, and then 100* off 48 deliveries against England at the Wankhede Stadium in 2016.

Most T20 World Cup matches as a captain

MS Dhoni leads the figures for the highest number of matches played as a captain by quite a distance. He captained the Indian side in the inaugural 2007 edition and continued to lead the side in five subsequent editions. Interestingly, he played all 33 T20 World Cup matches as Indian skipper.

West Indies’ Darren Sammy has the next-best number with 18 World Cup matches.

Players with a long haul

Only four players who were a part of the first World T20 edition in 2007 will take the field again in the 2022 edition. Two of those four players are Indians – Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik. The other two are Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan and Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams.

The Zimbabwean, however, did not feature in the playing XI in 2007.

Only two of these four players have been a part of all the World Cup editions – Rohit Sharma and Shakib Al Hasan. In fact, both players will have a chance to break the record for the most number of T20 World Cup matches played by a player.

Dilshan has played the highest number of World Cup matches so far – 35. With Rohit Sharma on 33, and Shakib with 31 matches, and five matches for each team confirmed in the Super 12 stage, both the captains of their respective sides can take the top two positions, unless an injury disturbs their campaign.

Tied matches

Only three T20 World Cup games have tied in the history of the format. While the first tied match was the famous bowl-out match between India and Pakistan, the other two were an occurrence in 2012, both including New Zealand.

New Zealand tied against Sri Lanka in a group match defending a total of 174. Sri Lanka, however, managed to win through the Super Over.

Four days later, Sri Lanka tied another match – this time chasing a total of 139 against West Indies at the same venue. West Indies went on to win in the Super Over.

