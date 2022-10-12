India vs Western Australia XI T20 World Cup practice match: When and where to watch IND vs WA XI warm-up match LIVE

India will be up against Western Australia XI in their second warm-up match. The Men in Blue had a good outing in the last encounter after they won the match by 13 runs. Suryakumar Yadav was the pick of the batters after he struck 52 off 35 as the Rohit Sharma-led side score 158/6 in 20 overs.

Later, the bowlers did the job and restricted the Western Australian side to 145/8 in 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh returned with impressive figures of 3/6 in 3 overs while Yuzvendra Chahal bagged a couple of wickets for 15 runs in 4 overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar also chipped in with economical spell as he returned with figures of 2/26 in 4 overs.

The two sides will now be up against each other again in Perth.

Here’s everything you need to know regarding when and where to watch India’s second warm-up match:

When is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Match between India and Western Australia XI?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Match between India and Western Australia XI will be played on 13th October, Thursday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Match between India and Western Australia XI be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Match between India and Western Australia XI will be played at the W.A.C.A Ground in Perth.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Match between India and Western Australia XI begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Match between India and Western Australia XI will start at 11:00 AM (IST).

How can I watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Match between India and Western Australia XI?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Match between India and Western Australia XI will not be televised in India but you can watch the game on the Western Australia YouTube channel.

