Much-awaited India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash, which is set to take place on 23 October, looks in danger of being washed out as there is a forecast of heavy rainfall in Melbourne, the city which will host the match.

As per the forecast by the Bureau of Meteorology, there’s a 90 percent chance of rain in Melbourne on the day of India vs Pakistan clash. “Light winds becoming southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h during the morning,” it states.

Reportedly, there will be 100% cloud cover in Melbourne on the day of the match which might help the seamers to obtain some swing and seam if the game does begin. Hence, Hence, Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam should ideally be prepared with alternative strategies just in case the match is curtailed or conditions play spoilsport.

Rain threat over IND vs PAK in ICC T20 World Cup 2022? pic.twitter.com/5qvsScDXxo — Akash Kharade (@cricaakash) October 18, 2022

It is worth noting that, if the match is washed out, both teams will get one point each as there are no reserve days during the group stages, but there are for the semifinals and final.

Last month, ICC confirmed that the T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan has been sold out.

“Tickets for the Super 12 clash between India and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23 were sold out, with additional standing room tickets snapped up within minutes of going on sale,” the ICC said in a statement.

The MCG has a capacity of more than 90,000 for cricket matches.

Notably, both Pakistan and India last faced one another twice in the T20 Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE, winning one match each.

Also, Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets in Dubai last year at T20 World Cup 2021. It was Pakistan’s first-ever victory against the Men in Blue in a World Cup match. Hence, India will eye revenge when they take on the Babar Azam-led side on Sunday.