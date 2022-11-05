India are set to face a stiff challenge in the T20 World Cup semi-finals in form of the English side at the Adelaide Oval on 10 November, Thursday.

England won their last group encounter against Sri Lanka and qualified for the semi-finals alongside New Zealand.

However, India will have to beat Zimbabwe in their last group match and confirm their place at the top of the table on Sunday.

India are currently placed on the top of Group 2 points table and are likely to finish there after South Africa lost to Pakistan by 33 runs in a rain-interrupted match last Thursday. India are considered favourites against Zimbabwe and are expected to beat them without any significant difficulties.

The team to top group 2 is supposed to face the second-ranked team from group 1, and hence, England who have qualified as the second-ranked team from group 1 in all likelihood will face India.

Graeme Swann, speaking for broadcasters Star Sports said, “India would have preferred to face Australia in the semi-finals. Facing England will be a bit more challenging for them.”

The T20 World Cup has however seen too many upsets, and India vs Zimbabwe has an equal probability to end on unexpected lines. If that does happen, India’s qualification to the semi-finals will depend on other results.

If India finishes second in the group, India will face their ICC event nemesis New Zealand in the semi-finals.

New Zealand is likely to face South Africa in the first semi-final unless rain intervenes in their match against the Netherlands and they end up at six points alongside the winner of Pakistan vs Bangladesh, in which case NRR will decide the second qualifier from Group 2.

