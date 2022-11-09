England skipper Jos Buttler said that he is confident of facing Indian bowlers and isn’t worried of facing Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday.

India will play England in the second semi-final of the tournament in Adelaide to find a place in the finals.

While Jos Buttler has struggled against the swing of Bhuvneshwar in the shorter formats, he was asked if he is worried about facing the Indian pacer.

“I’m always confident in my own game. I think there are always certain bowlers that you potentially find harder than others and or at certain times in your career. You have good times against them or bad times against them,” Buttler replied.

Bhuvneshwar has dismissed Buttler five times in nine T20Is. Two of those five have been ducks. Buttler averages a mere 13 against the Indian bowler. Bhuvi also had Buttler on the back foot in the limited overs series in June 2022 when India visited England.

Buttler further added that he looks to face the ball and not the bowler. “But I certainly don’t fear anyone. I always prepare well and I look to play the ball in front of me and not the bowler.”

Buttler’s overall average against India is 28.21, but he strikes at 142.08 which makes him a fearsome prospect. The captain will be crucial for England to get the better of India in the T20 World Cup semi-final.

