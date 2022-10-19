T20 World Cup: Gurbaz likely to play Afghanistan’s opener vs England after getting hit by Shaheen Afridi’s yorker

Gurbaz was hit on the left foot by Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi's inswinging yorker during his side's warm-up match against Pakistan.
Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz is expected to feature in his side’s ICC T20 World Cup campaign opener against England after gaining clearance after scans.
Gurbaz, 20, was hit on the left foot by Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi’s inswinging yorker during his side’s warm-up match at The Gabba in Brisbane, which was washed out due to rain.
He was given some medical attention and was carried off the pitch. Gurbaz was later seen wearing a protective boot on his left foot. He was sent to hospitals to get his scans done.
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) later said in a statement that the player has been cleared of a serious injury.
“Team doctor stated that the results are clear with no bone fracture. He will be assessed in the next two days and is expected to be available for our England fixture on Saturday,” ACB was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.
Gurbaz had struggled in the previous T20 WC back in 2021, in which he made 85 runs in five innings. He has been promoted as an opener and his availability will be a boost to his side.
Afghanistan has been placed in Group 1 for the Super 12 phase, along with England, Australia, New Zealand, winner of Group A of round one and runner-up of Group B of round one.
