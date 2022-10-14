Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Sections
More
Shows
rn rn F.Brands
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • T20 World Cup: From Dhoni’s captaincy record to Afridi’s unwanted feat, interesting numbers from previous editions

Cricket

T20 World Cup: From Dhoni’s captaincy record to Afridi’s unwanted feat, interesting numbers from previous editions

MS Dhoni, who masterminded India's triumphant campaign in the inaugural edition in 2007, has the most T20 World Cup appearances as a captain

T20 World Cup: From Dhoni’s captaincy record to Afridi’s unwanted feat, interesting numbers from previous editions

MS Dhoni, who masterminded India's triumphant campaign in the inaugural edition in 2007, has the most T20 World Cup appearances as a captain. AFP

MS Dhoni, who masterminded India’s triumphant campaign in the inaugural edition in 2007, has the most T20 World Cup appearances as a captain. AFP

Chris Gayle is the only cricketer with two centuries in T20 World Cup history, one of which came in the very first match of the inaugural edition against hosts South Africa. AFP

New Zealand were involved in two tied matches in the 2012 World T20, against Sri Lanka and West Indies, losing the Super Over on both occasions. AFP

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi holds the record for most ducks in T20 World Cups with Sri Lanka’s Tillakaratne Dilshan, both having been dismissed five times each. AFP

Current India skipper Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik are among the four players participating in the 2022 T20 World Cup who were part of the inaugural edition in 2007. AFP

Updated Date: October 14, 2022 21:42:14 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

T20 World Cup 2022: Shimron Hetmyer dropped from West Indies squad after missing flight to Australia
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2022: Shimron Hetmyer dropped from West Indies squad after missing flight to Australia

Shimron Hetmyer, who missed his rescheduled flight, was replaced on the roster by Shamarh Brooks in a decision by the Cricket West Indies selection panel.

T20 World Cup 2022: Shane Watson feels Cameron Green should feature in Aussie squad if key players get hit with injuries
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2022: Shane Watson feels Cameron Green should feature in Aussie squad if key players get hit with injuries

Though Watson is a fan of Green, but he still takes Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh over him as long as they are completely fit.

T20 World Cup 2022: Rahul Dravid opens up on Jasprit Bumrah’s absence, terms it ‘big loss’
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2022: Rahul Dravid opens up on Jasprit Bumrah’s absence, terms it ‘big loss’

A huge blow was dealt to India as star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022, starting October 16 due to a back injury.