T20 World Cup: From Dhoni’s captaincy record to Afridi’s unwanted feat, interesting numbers from previous editions

MS Dhoni, who masterminded India's triumphant campaign in the inaugural edition in 2007, has the most T20 World Cup appearances as a captain
Shimron Hetmyer, who missed his rescheduled flight, was replaced on the roster by Shamarh Brooks in a decision by the Cricket West Indies selection panel.
Though Watson is a fan of Green, but he still takes Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh over him as long as they are completely fit.
A huge blow was dealt to India as star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022, starting October 16 due to a back injury.